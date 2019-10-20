POYNETTE — The Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team had three runners finish in the top four as Deerfield/Cambridge took second at the Capitol South Conference Championship Saturday at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course.
Deerfield/Cambridge finished with 38 points, just one point behind first-place New Glarus/Monticello (37 points).
The Deerfield/Cambridge girls placed third with 73 points. New Glarus/Monticello won on the girls side as well with 44 points.
Sophomore Zach Huffman finished as the runner-up in the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 4.68 seconds.
Juniors Jack Nikolay and Austin Trewyn-Colvin placed third and fourth in the race, respectively. Nikolay clocked in at 17:37.66, while Trewyn-Colvin crossed the line at 17:41.14.
Junior Makhai Navarro finished fourth on the Deerfield/Cambridge lineup with a 18:22.25. Sophomore Carter Brown rounded out the co-op’s top-five finishes with a 18:59.12, good for 17th.
The girls were led by freshman Gillian Thompson, who placed 11th with a time of 23:16.69. Seniors Olivia Williams (23:31.89) and Meghan Bolger (23:32.91) finished 12th and 13th, respectively.
Sophomore Maggie Schmude placed 17th and senior Rachel Kornelsen placed 20th.
Deerfield/Cambridge will run in the Whitewater sectional Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at 10 a.m.
CAPITOL SOUTH
Boys
Medalist — Patzka, WH, 16:30.33
Deerfield/Cambridge — 2, Huffman, 17:04.68. 3, Nikolay, 17:37.66, 4, Trewyn-Colvin, 17:41.14. 12, Navarro, 18:22.25. 17, Brown, 18:59.12.
Girls
Medalist — Herrling, WH, 19:42.03
Deerfield/Cambridge — 11, Thompson, 23:16.69. 12, Williams, 23:31.89. 13, Bolger, 23:32.91. 17, Schmude, 24:00.10. 20, Kornelsen, 24:58.10.
