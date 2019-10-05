CAMBRIDGE — Tyler Curtis returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter and caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter from Cambridge quarterback Ezra Stein as the Blue Jays earned a 14-7 victory against Belleville at home in Capitol South action Friday.
Curtis carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards as the Cambridge offense was bottled up for most of the game.
The senior’s interception and touchdown catch were the two biggest plays from scrimmage.
Senior tight end Jordan Marty had four catches for 62 yards. Stein completed 9 of his 17 passes for 142 yards.
The Blue Jays will return to action at home against Marshall on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.{span class=”print_trim”}
CAMBRIDGE 14, BELLEVILLE 7
Wildcats 7 0 0 0 — 7
Blue Jays 7 7 0 0 — 14
Scoring plays
First quarter
C — Curtis 35 interception return (Stein kick)
Second quarter
B — Fahey 2 run (Syse kick)
C — Curtis 36 pass Stein (Stein kick)
Third quarter
None
Fourth quarter
None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.