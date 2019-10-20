WATERLOO — Senior Jordan Marty opened the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown catch from Ezra Stein.
After that, the Cambridge Blue Jays steadily added points and eventually earned a 33-6 victory against host Waterloo in a Capitol South football game on Friday.
Marty returned an interception to the end zone in the third quarter following Waterloo’s only touchdown of the game. The interception return to the end zone gave the Blue Jays a 30-6 lead.
Stein was 7-for-9 passing in the game with two interceptions. Marty was his top target with two catches for 71 yards.
Waterloo’s touchdown came in the third quarter when running back Blake Huebner completed a 73-yard pass to Cody Kegler. The Pirates couldn’t take advantage of the momentum and their season ended with a 1-8 record.
Tyler Curtis and Trey Colts each had a touchdown run for Cambridge. Curtis had 20 carries for 84 yards.
Cambridge (7-2, 4-0 Capitol South) clinched a share of the conference title for the third year in a row against Marshall last week. The Blue Jays won the league outright with their win against Waterloo.
They’ll continue their season with a Level 1 WIAA Division 6 game against fifth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle at 7 p.m. Friday.
CAMBRIDGE 33, WATERLOO 6
Blue Jays 14 9 7 3 — 33
Pirates 0 0 6 0 — 6
Scoring plays
First quarter
C — Marty 48 pass Stein (Stein kick)
C — Curtis 9 run (Stein kick)
Second quarter
C — Colts 5 run (kick failed)
C — FG Stein 19
Third quarter
W — Kegler 73 pass Huebner (kick failed)
C — Marty interception return (Stein kick)
Fouth quarter
C — FG Stein 22
