LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team won the Capitol Conference Championships team title with 160 points, edging Lodi by 15 points, on Tuesday at Lodi High School.
Senior Kyle Main won the 200 meter dash in 22.56 seconds and took second in the 100 in 11.28 and in the long jump at 19 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
The 800 relay team of senior Jameson Schmidt, freshman Ben Krauklis, sophomore Alex Reinke and Main won in 1:31.58. The 3,200 relay team of senior Nate Krenke, junior Arnold Rupnow, sophomore Cameron Weiland and freshman Tyler Dahlie won in 8:30.20.
Junior Ben Buxa won the shot put (47-7) and placed second in the discus (134-7). Senior Caleb Andrews won the high jump (6-4) while junior Levi Birkholz was third (6-0).
"We knew going into the night that it was going to be close," Lakeside Lutheran track and field coach Justin Vanderhoof said. "Many people do not view track as a team sport, yet tonight really highlighted the team aspect for us. We had a few kids who didn't finish quite as high as they would have liked, but others came through and set new PRs and placed higher than expected.
"One example would be Caleb Andrews in high jump. Caleb had been stuck on 6-0 for almost two seasons but set a new PR in back-to-back meets, clearing 6-4 last night. As a coach, it is so rewarding to see our kids support each other and lift each other up when they need it.
"I am especially proud of Kyle Main for earning the performer of the year award. Kyle set a goal for himself, put in the work this offseason, and was able to see the benefits of that hard work.
"We are extremely happy with the success our boys have had, but we also reminded them that we still have a few steps in front of us to meet our goals for the season."
Sophomore Karsten Grundahl took second in the 800 in 2:01.94 and third in the 1,600 in 4:36.77.
Krauklis placed third in the 200 in 23.35. Weiland took third in the 3,200 in 10:11.25. Senior Jack Milbrath was third in the pole vault (11-0).
The 400 relay team of senior Spencer Sturgill, junior Jay Yahnke and Krauklis and freshman Issiah Sampson took third in 44.73. The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Daniel Ertman, Krenke, junior Ethan Schuetz and sophomore Alex Reinke took third in 3:39.92.
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls placed fifth with 56 points.
The 800 relay team of senior Carly Paske, junior Madelyn Vanderhoof, freshman Cecilia Krahn and senior Mya Hemling won in 1:51.70.
Hemling took second in the 200 in 26.69. Junior Marissa Duddeck was third in the triple jump (33-7 1/2).
The 1,600 relay team of Vanderhoof, junior Abigail Minning, freshman Kate Thiele and sophomore Amelia Povich took third in 4:28.94. The 3,200 relay team of Mining, junior Natalie Punzel and freshmen Nadia Henriquez and Isabel Kuchta placed third in 11:07.73.
"Our girls have struggled to score points as a team this season, in part due to lower numbers, but last night showed the hard work they have put in," coach Vanderhoof said. "Two-thirds of our girls set either a season-high or a PR in at least one of their events."
The Lake Mills boys placed fourth with 63 points.
Senior Kyle Popowski won the 300 hurdles in 39.92, edging out Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth by two-hundredths of a second.
The 400 relay team of senior Carson Lund, senior Dylan Johnson, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and junior J.P. Rguig won in 44.56. The same foursome took third in the 800 relay in 1:35.05.
Lund was second in the triple jump (42-8 1/4).
The Lake Mills girls scored 34 points. Sophomore Katelyn Krull was fifth in the 200 (28.14) and senior Meghann Christian was fourth in the discus (93-5) and fifth in the shot put (33-2).
Cambridge’s boys scored 26 points. Senior Trey Colts won the triple jump (42-10). Senior Zach Huffman took second in the 3,200 in 10:08.31.
Cambridge’s girls scored 22 points. Sophomore Mara Brown placed fourth in the 800 (2:30.77).
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 160, Lodi 145, Luther Prep 69, Lake Mills 63, Sugar River 59, Columbus 48, Poynette 45, Wisconsin Heights 43, Marshall 32, Cambridge 26, Waterloo 7.
Team scores — girls: Lodi 177, Columbus 133, Luther Prep 120, Sugar River 82, Lakeside Lutheran 56, Wisconsin Heights 37, Lake Mills 34, Poynette 22, Cambridge 22, Marshall 10.
