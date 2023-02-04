WATERLOO -- Cambridge placed seventh while Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran tied for eighth at Saturday's Capitol Conference wrestling meet at Waterloo High School.
Gunnar Sperle placed second at 182 for the Blue Jays. Sperle (27-16) earned a 4-2 decision over Sugar River's Aiden Keyes and a 4-3 decision over Marshall's Grant Chadwick to reach the finals, where he lost by fall to Lodi's Mason Lane (37-8) at 2:34.
Clayton Stenjem (113), Owain Nelles (145) and Aiden Sperle (152) each placed third.
Stenjem (33-12) went 4-1 with two pins and one major decision. Nelles (16-9) went 4-1 with three pins. Sperle (29-16) went 4-1 with one pin and two decisions.
Mason Sonnenberg (29-11) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision and placed fourth at 120.
Conner Tarras (132) and Jamayne Flom-Pressley (220) each had one pin and placed fifth.
Sam Hanson (170) and Joe Downing (195) each had one pin and placed sixth.
Tyce Bettenhausen had one pin and placed eighth at 138.
Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills each scored 88 points and tied for eighth.
Colten Schultz led Lakeside with a first place finish at 170. Schultz (26-3) pinned Derek Pochowski from Waterloo in :35 and Michael Hansen from Luther Prep in 3:27 to reach the finals, where he earned an 8-4 decision over Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling (30-9).
Dane McIlvain (16-4) went 4-1 with two pins and one decision and placed third at 138. Sam Schmidt (14-7) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision and placed fourth at 152.
Ryan Schultz (16-13) went 3-2 with two pins and placed fifth at 145.
Isaac Winters (160) and heavyweight Corben Meyer each took sixth. Winters had one decision.
Owen Fleming (120), Gabe Wiedner (132) and Sebastian Murray (182) each took seventh. Fleming had one decision. Murray had one pin.
Lake Mills was led by Burling's second place finish at 170. He finished 3-1 with one pin and one decision.
Thomas Cassady (22-17) went 3-2 with two pins and placed fourth at 220. Maximos Kressner also placed fourth at 26. Heavyweight Esteban Moreno had two pins and placed fifth.
Ethan Evenson (120) had one pin and placed sixth. Mason Wollin (138) had one decision and placed seventh. Colton Spiegelhoff (145), Kevin Georgiles-Juul (152), Gibson Hale (182) and Joshua Battist (195) each placed eighth.
Team scores: Lodi 357.5, Sugar River 212.5, Marshall 153.5, Luther Prep 146, Poynette 145.5, Waterloo 144, Cambridge 130, Lake Mills 88, Lakeside Lutheran 88, Columbus 16
