Capitol Wrestling tournament

WATERLOO -- Cambridge placed seventh while Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran tied for eighth at Saturday's Capitol Conference wrestling meet at Waterloo High School.

Gunnar Sperle placed second at 182 for the Blue Jays. Sperle (27-16) earned a 4-2 decision over Sugar River's Aiden Keyes and a 4-3 decision over Marshall's Grant Chadwick to reach the finals, where he lost by fall to Lodi's Mason Lane (37-8) at 2:34.

