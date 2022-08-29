CAMBRIDGE — Whenever former Jefferson Speedway Late Model track champion Casey Johnson unloads his machine at his old stomping grounds, he’s immediately a contender for the feature win.
Fresh off his big win on Friday night in the ARCA Midwest Tour, Johnson doubled up on feature wins at Wisconsin’s Action Track, winning both the makeup 50 lapper from the week before, as well as the Reynolds Heating and Cooling 50 lap main event scheduled for the evening.
Casey Johnson of Edgerton returned to his home track and laid claim to the Fathead’s Country Campers Late Model 50 lap feature event. The race was a makeup from last Saturday evening’s rain shortened program. Paul Kisow and Ryan Weyer paced the field to green as they battled side by side for control. Kisow pulled ahead on lap two as they raced off turn two.
On lap five, Weyer got a run on the low side of Kisow, drawing even on the exit of turn four. A lap later, Weyer moved ahead to claim the point while Kyle Smith followed into second. Smith drew in behind the new leader and began to apply heavy pressure. Meanwhile, Casey Johnson was slicing his way through the field and into the top five by lap 20. Johnson moved up to fourth a lap later. At the same time, Smith got under Weyer at the front of the field as they fought for the top spot.
Smith moved out front alone on lap 23 while Johnson began to challenge Tyler Peterson for third. Johnson made the pass on lap 27 and quickly closed in on Weyer for second. Johnson completed the pass for the runner up position just before the sole caution period of the race slowed the action on lap 32.
Smith and Johnson restarted side by side at the front with Johnson quickly pouncing on the lead as racing resumed. Johnson immediately began to stretch his advantage while Smith fell to second. Smith spent the remainder of the race fending off a heavy challenge from Jason Erickson.
On the final lap, Erickson checked up after contact with Smith, allowing Dale Nottestad to slip by. But at the checkers, it was Johnson for the win with Smith hanging on for second. Nottestad finished third ahead of Erickson and Chris Chenoweth.
The second 50 lapper began with Laney Osborne and Ryan Laatsch vying for the lead as racing began. Laatsch took the early lead on lap one with Ryan Weyer up to challenge Osborne for second. Weyer took over the position on lap three just before the first of two cautions slowed the pace.
Laatsch and Weyer paced the field back to green, this time with Weyer moving ahead to take over the top spot. Kyle Smith drove up behind Laatsch, grabbing the second spot for himself on lap ten. The leaders ran nose to tail for several laps while Johnson and Dale Nottestad made their way toward the front. Smith shadowed Weyer lap after lap, waiting for his moment to make a move.
That moment came on lap 33, when Smith dove under Weyer entering turn one. As the duo raced side by side for control, Johnson and Nottestad closed in behind them. On lap 36, Smith slid out front, allowing Johnson to fill the spot under Weyer for second. Johnson cleared Weyer on lap 38 and began to close in on Smith.
The second caution waved on lap 43, setting up a seven lap shootout to the finish with Smith and Johnson leading the way back to green. After a three lap battle, Johnson moved his machine out front. Johnson cruised from there to cross under the checkers first for his second feature win of the night. Smith finished second ahead of Nottestad, Dylan Schuyler and Jason Erickson.
Fort Atkinson’s Jordan Lamb dominated the 30 lap Sportsman feature event en route to picking up the victory. Starting outside row one, Lamb charged out front as they raced through turns three and four on the opening lap. Jake Biever dropped in behind Lamb with Jay Kalbus moving up to third. On lap three, Kalbus dove under Biever as they battled for the second spot.
After a brief battle, Kalbus made his way to second while Lamb continued to show the way. Lap after lap, Lamb remained strong out front while Kalbus tried to close the gap. But Lamb proved too strong to catch, leading every lap on his way to the win. Kalbus settled for second followed by Christian Janssen, Bobby Selsing Jr and Kurt Kleven.
In the first of two 20 lap International feature events, it was Edgerton’s Mark English picking up the victory. After an early caution on lap two, Keith Bell moved into control of the top spot with English charging up on the low side to second.
On lap three, English slipped under Bell, stealing the lead away as they raced into turn three. Caden Pankow overtook Bell for second on lap six just before the second yellow flag flew on lap eight. English and Pankow led the field back to green with English once again claiming the point on the restart.
Weston Strese followed under Pankow to pick up the second spot as he drew in behind English to challenge for the lead. Strese stuck close to the leader until lap 14 when Strese experienced mechanical difficulties forcing the caution flag and ending the race for himself. English and Timothy Higgins led the pack back to racing with English retaking control on the restart.
English hung on from there to secure the race win with Higgins settling for second. Bell was third followed by Pankow and Josh Tanguay.
The second International feature began with Caden Pankow and Josh Tanguay on row one. Pankow took the initial lead at the start with James Bohling up to second. Bohling quickly made his way around Pankow to the lead, bringing Weston Strese along for second.
Strese wasted little time, making his move on the new leader on lap six. A lap later, Strese was out front until a caution on lap 11 slowed the action. Strese and Bohling led the field back to green with Strese firing back into the lead on the restart.
Jason Uttech followed into second until another yellow flew on lap 14. This time it was Strese and Uttech on the front row, but the result was the same as Strese moved back into control on the restart.
Mark English made a late race pass to move into second, but Strese was already on his way to collecting the win. English was second followed by Mark Dewey, Uttech and Bohling.
Hobby Stock point leader, Jim Tate Jr or Doylestown, collected another feature win by laying claim to the 30 lap race. Steve Dobbratz grabbed the early lead with Robby Robinson back to second.
Robinson returned alongside Dobbratz on lap three, taking over the point on lap five. The sole caution of the race waved on lap eight, pitting Robinson and Dobbratz against eachother again for the restart. Robinson returned to the lead as racing resumed with Scott Riedner following into second. Riedner closed in behind Robinson, searching for an opening to get to the lead.
Meanwhile, Tate was using the high line to move forward as the laps began to tick away. Tate moved into third on lap 20, continuing forward alongside Riedner for second on lap 21. Tate chipped away on the high side, drawing even with Robinson on lap 22.
A lap later, Tate was clear out front on his way to scoring the feature win. Robinson crossed the line in second ahead of Chris Flairty, Riedner and Matthew Thoma.
Defending Bandit champion, Carson Phillips of Edgerton scored the win in the 20 lap Bandit feature event. Brandon Johnson and Waylon Robinson battled wheel to wheel for the lead as racing got underway. Johnson moved out front alone on lap three with Landon Peterson following into second.
The leaders ran nose to tail until lap 13, when a caution paused the action. Johnson chose the inside line on the restart with Phillips moving to his outside. As racing resumed, Phillips charged into the lead. One more caution on lap 15 didn’t slow Phillips efforts, as he maintained his lead through the checkers to claim the win. Ryan Oetzel finished second with Johnson, Nick Schmidt and Tyler White rounding out the top five.
Alex Hartwig of Portage picked up the win in the 15 lap Bandolero feature event. Easton Rieder led early from the outside of row one. After an early caution on lap three. Hartwig restarted outside Riedner and moved out front on lap four.
Two more cautions during the race didn’t deter Hartwig, as he remained in control throughout despite challenges from Avery LInnerud. At the checkers, it was Hartwig for the win followed by Linnerud, Lincoln Cain, Collin Murphy and Cohen Henze.
Next Saturday, September 3, is a full program of racing with time trials at 4 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
