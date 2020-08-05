KOSHKONONG — The final four is set in the championship bracket for the 2020 Fort Atkinson City Golf Match Play Tournament, played at Koshkonong Mounds and sponsored by the Daily Union.
Top-seeded Mason Kent defeated Bob Stange 3/2 in the quarterfinals to match up with fourth-seeded David Schultz. Schultz won, 6/5, versus Nick Tanin to earn the right to face off with the 2020 and 2019 Fort Atkinson City Medalist Tournament winner.
After beating second-seeded Jim Majewski, Dan Roloff earned another victory as the No. 15 seed with a win over Eric Jacobson. The match took 21 holes.
Rounding out the final four in the championship bracket is Brian Wethal. Wethal won, 3/2, versus Luke Tessman to earn a final four match with Roloff.
The final four matches will be played Tuesday at the Mounds at 3:30 p.m The championship is set for Sunday, August 16, at 12:30 p.m. The senior championship — which will feature Larry Lee and Ken Applegate — will take place the same day at noon.
