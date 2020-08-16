KOSHKONONG — Mason Kent has completed the Fort Atkinson City Golf sweep.
After winning the Fort Atkinson City Medalist Tournament in June, Kent captured the Fort Atkinson City Golf Match Play Tournament title Sunday, played at Koshkonong Mounds and sponsored by the Daily Union.
The top-seeded Kent defeated Dan Roloff 5/4 for the match play championship.
Kent got up early after he earned pars on the first two holes, while Roloff recorded a pair of bogeys. Kent extended his advantage on the fifth hole with a par, but Roloff trimmed the lead with a par on the par-3 sixth hole.
It would be as close as Roloff would get.
Kent birdied two of the next three holes to finish off the front nine. He won all of the final three front-nine holes to take a five-hold lead into the back nine. Kent continued to build his lead with a par on the 10th hole, while Roloff bogeyed.
“When you birdie two out of the three holes to round out the front nine, it’s going to be pretty daunting for your opponent to look at,” Kent said. “That really helped my confidence moving forward. That allowed me to open up and hit a really good shot on 10 as well. I think that gave me confidence going forward and allowed me to play freely to finish out the match.”
Roloff got a hole back on the 13th, but an even 14th hole ended the match with Kent up five holes.
“I just didn’t allow myself to get in bad spots,” Kent said. “I played really safe and then when I had opportunities I capitalized.”
Kent topped Jim Majewski by two strokes in the two-round medalist tournament in June. The match play tournament provided a different challenge for Kent, who won four head-to-head matches to claim the title.
“The match play for me was much harder to win in a sense that all four of my matches I had were four really tough opponents,” Kent said. “My first match I won on hole 17 against the No. 16 seed.”
Kent defeated Joe Leibman in his first- round match, Bob Stange in the second round and David Schultz in the semifinals before beating Roloff.
Defending champion Pat Miller did not compete in the tournament.
So where does the city medalist and match play champion go from here?
“In golf there is always room to improve,” Kent said. “Nobody is perfect.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.