KOSHKONONG — Mason Kent is getting comfortable heading into Sunday with the lead.
For the third straight year, Kent sat atop the leaderboard of the Fort Atkinson City Medalist Tournament after a round of play.
Two years ago Kent let his lead slip away. Last year as a 20-year old he held on to win the tournament.
He was able to do the same for the 2020 tournament.
Kent captured the 90th Fort Atkinson City Medalist Tournament sponsored by the Daily Jefferson County Union Sunday at Koshkonong Mounds.
“It was similar in the sense I had the overnight lead after round one. Difference is I played a heck of a lot better on Sunday this year than I did last year,” Kent said regarding his two open-division tournament wins.
Kent shot a 73 in round two, building off his 72 in round one. Jim Majewski sat in second going into the final round and surged back Sunday with a tournament-best 71. The score wasn’t good enough for Majewski to overcome his 76 from round one as he finished two strokes back from Kent’s two-round total of 147.
“He really gave me a push and run for my money,” Kent said. “We were feeding off one another and hitting really good shots. I had a lot fun on Sunday this year.”
Kent went into Sunday with a four-stroke lead over Majewski, who he was paired with in the final group. Kent said the biggest thing he needed to do Sunday to keep his lead was keeping the ball in play and hitting quality shots onto the green.
“I knew with my driver and off the tee I was going to find some fairways,” Kent said. “It was a matter of getting that second or third shot onto the green and giving myself looks at birdies and pars.”
And Kent did just that early on Sunday.
The Fort Atkinson native shot a 34 on the front nine, including three birdies and three pars. However, Majewski kept pace with a 34 of his own on the front nine.
Kent extended his lead to six strokes after eagling the par-4 12th hole.
“When I had that eagle, my goal was to just make pars on the way out,” Kent said.
Things didn’t go as planned as Kent double bogeyed and then bogeyed the next two holes.
“I thought afterward just minimize damage,” Kent said. “Pars can be your friend. Don’t make a big number by trying to be a hero. Sometimes you gotta take one on the chin and move on to the next hole.”
Kent pared the next two holes and teed off on the 18th hole with a three-stroke lead.
“Once I hit one onto the fairway on hole 18 I knew I had a really good chance unless Jim did some really miraculous,” Kent said.
Majewski birdied the final hole, while Kent pared to finish up two strokes ahead.
“He (Majewski) gave me a run for my money,” Kent said. “He had a great final round on Sunday.”
Pat Miller took third at the tournament with a 72 on Sunday to finish with a 153.
Senior Division
Similar to Kent, John Wilmet also held on to his first-round lead to capture the title in the senior tournament. Wilmet carded a 77 in round two for a two-day score of 157.
Ken Applegate and Dennis Tessman tied for second with 160s. Wilmet and Applegate were all tied up after 10 holes Sunday, but back-to-back birdies and back-to-back bogeys for Wilmet and Applegate, respectively, helped Wilment garner some breathing room down the stretch.
Wilmet bogeyed three of the final five holes, while Applegate pared the final five, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the back-nine deficit.
