KOSHKONONG — Putter and driver vs. irons and chips.
Larry Lee felt like he had the advantage off the tee and on the green against Ken Applegate in the senior division of the Fort Atkinson City Golf Match Play Tournament, but deferred to Applegate on the fairway and near the green.
On the 21st hole of the day, Lee was able to use one of his strengths to his advantage as he defeated Applegate to claim the senior division title in the 2020 Fort Atkinson City Golf Match Play Tournament, played at Koshkonong Mounds and sponsored by the Daily Union.
“The difference between him and I today was putting,” Lee said. “I think I hit a few more putts than Ken did. He even said that after the match. He’s a very good iron player, I’m a good driver of the ball and a decent putter. He’s a good iron player and chipper. I think what it got down to was putting, that’s what won if for me.”
Following a tie after 18 holes, it was the par-4 third hole that decided the championship in a sudden-death playoff. Lee missed a birdie putt after he landed on the green with an approach shot. Applegate got near the pin on his third shot with a long putt to set himself up with a par. But Applegate — last year’s winner of the tournament — missed his 3-foot putt.
Lee tapped his shot in for a par, and the win.
The tournament looked like it might be over after the first playoff hole. Applegate forced Lee to make a 5-foot putt downhill to tie on the course’s No. 1 hole.
“If I didn’t make that, the match was over,” Lee said. “That was a big putt for me.”
But luckily for Lee, his putting was on point. He made the putt and the pair went to hole No. 2 where they matched scores again. It was hole No. 3 where Lee won the championship with his trusty putter.
“That was it,” Lee said. “It was putting. Besides that me and him were a pretty close match.”
Lee had been in a final previously, but was defeated in a 19-hole playoff.
But not this time.
“It was a nice one to win,” Lee said.
The win came with a sense of urgency. Lee is scheduled for a shoulder surgery in September.
“I’ll be recouping for four to six months, so I won’t be doing any golf obviously,” Lee said. “This was huge for me. I’m starting to get up there in age where I won’t have that many opportunities anymore. It was a big win for me.”
