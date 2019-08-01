KOSHKONONG — For the second year in a row, Pat Miller defeated David Nitardy with a chip in on the 18th hole.
Last year, it was for the title, this year Miller’s chip landed him in the semifinals of the 2019 Fort Atkinson City Golf Match Play Championship at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club sponsored by the Daily Union. Miller will play against Brian Wethal, who defeated Jason Griedl by two holes with one to play.
The other pairing in the semifinals will be Tom Patterson versus Dan Roloff. Patterson defeated Mason Kent by two holes with one hole to play. Kent, 20, was the 2019 Medalist.
Roloff defeated Mitch Strom by seven holes with six holes to play.
On the senior side, Dave Mack and Ken Applegate will match up on Championship Sunday. The championship matches will take place on Sunday, August 11.
Mack defeated Denny Tessmen by three holes with one to play and Applegate knocked off John Wilmet on the 21st hole of the competition.
The Open Division has until August 10 to complete the semifinals. Both championships will take place on August 11.
