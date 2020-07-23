KOSHKONONG — The quarterfinal matchups are set in the championship bracket for the 2020 Fort Atkinson City Golf Match Play Tournament, played at Koshkonong Mounds and sponsored by the Daily Union.
Mason Kent — the winner of the last two Fort Atkinson City Medalist Tournaments — won his first-round match against Joe Leibman 2/1. Bob Stange bested Ben Anderson 2/1 for the right to play the top-seeded Kent in the quarterfinals.
David Schultz defeated Sean Halverson to move on to the quarterfinals where he will face Nick Tanin, who defeated Kevin Roberts 6/5.
The runner up in this year’s city medalist tournament — Jim Majewski — was defeated by Dan Roloff in first-round action. Roloff, slotted as the No. 15 seed, will face off with Eric Jacobson in the quarterfinals, who defeated Eric Wixom in his first match.
At the bottom of the bracket, Luke Tessman will square off with Brian Wethal in the quarterfinals. Tessman defeated Brad Kees in the first round, while Wethal bested Scott Housley by a score of 4/3 in round one.
Senior bracket
The final for the senior championship is set, with Larry Lee set to play Ken Applegate. Lee beat Ron Vogel to earn a trip to the semifinal to face off with John Wilmet, who bested Ken Anderson in round one.
Lee defeated Wilmet — winner of this year’s city medalist senior division — 6/5 to advance to the final.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Dennis Tessman beat out Dave Mack in round one, while Ken Applegate defeated Bill Roberts.
In the semifinal, Applegate won his match over Tessman in 23 holes to set up a championship matchup with Lee.
Lee will take on Applegate — who won the match play senior championship last year — in the senior championship flight on Aug. 16.
