WHITEWATER — All Max Meylor ever wanted from football was to be “the guy.”
After a stellar two-sport career at Mount Horeb High School, the journey to becoming “the guy” in college took a few twists and turns during six up-and-down years.
But he’s there now. He is all the way there.
A senior quarterback, Meylor has led the UW-Whitewater football team back to the semifinals of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The third-ranked Warhawks (13-0) will play host to second-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor of Benton, Texas, in a semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the Dec. 17 Stagg Bowl national championship game in Canton, Ohio.
“We worked hard to get here,” Meylor said Monday. “I mean it. We worked really hard, on the field and in the weight room. … We were dedicated to getting better when no one was watching.”
It’s true that Whitewater is no stranger to the national semifinals—the Warhawks have been here 13 times in the last 16 years.
But this is the first time they’ve gotten this far with Meylor as “the guy.”
Meylor is the go-to player for the first time since he was a two-time Badger North Conference Offensive Player of the Year at Mount Horeb, and a three-time all-Badger North basketball player who led the Vikings to a WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2015.
Plainly put, Meylor’s statistics are just this side of ridiculous. Thanks in part to his own talent and work, and also to a terrific cast of teammates that saw all 22 starters earn some sort of Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honor.
This season, the 6-foot-2, 217-pounder has completed 216 of 306 passes (70.6%) for 2,850 yards and 35 touchdowns, with two interceptions and a passer efficiency rating of 185.3.
He has all-WIAC running back Alex Peete to hand off to (1,430 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing, including 11 all-purpose TDs in the first three playoff games), can throw to receivers Ryan Wisniewski (1,036 yards, 13 TDs) and Tyler Holte (7091 yards, 10 TDs), and is protected by an offensive line that has yielded only 17 sacks in 13 games.
As a result, Meylor was named the WIAC Offensive Player of the Year and is a semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, which goes to Division III’s best player each year.
In last week’s quarterfinal victory over Central (Iowa), Meylor threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 38 yards and a score, caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from receiver Ryan Wisniewski on a gimmick play and even quick-kicked a punt 46 yards.
“He started the game so fast. His efficiency was so good,” seventh-year Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said. “With this guy, we’re all shocked when he has an incompletion. …
“He’s an all-around athlete. To me, it’s amazing,” Bullis said. “Maybe it’s not pretty when he runs, but he gets there. … He keeps it fun.”
Meylor’s first college stop was at Lindenwood University, a Division II program in St. Charles, Missouri, where he played both football and basketball. After a redshirt year in football in 2016, Meylor threw 11 passes for 80 yards as a backup in 2017. In 2018, he saw even less action as the backup to Cade Brister.
“I was there years, and I knew the coaches didn’t see me as ‘the guy.’ I knew that was the time to go,” Meylor said. “I was so happy I left because I found there were other opportunities in front of me.”
All the top WIAC programs showed interest, along with multiple schools in the Minnesota-based, Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. But Meylor soon settled on Whitewater.
“I knew Whitewater was the top-of-the-line team in the WIAC, and I wanted to play in the toughest conference in Division III. Coach (Peter) Jennings (the Warhawks’ offensive coordinator) got me to commit.”
Meylor still wasn’t quite “the guy” in his first year at Whitewater. In 2019 he shared time with Zach Oles, completing 112 of 190 passes for 1,171 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Oles threw for 1,509 yards—but, due in part to injuries, Meylor found himself No. 1 on the depth chart by the time the Warhawks earned a Stagg Bowl berth. He threw for 183 yards, one TD and two interceptions and rushed for 104 yards as Whitewater lost 41-14 to North Central College of Naperville, Illinois.
“2019 was a new system for me, a learning curve,” Meylor said. “By playing and watching, I could really dial in on how to play at this level. … Not playing (as the No. 1 quarterback all season) made me want to train harder, take film more seriously. Now things are a lot better.”
But they had to get worse before that. Meylor’s final season in Whitewater was supposed to be 2020, but the entire season was called off due to COVID-19. In the end, Meylor said, the setback only made the Warhawks tougher.
“The 2020 team practiced almost 80 times without a game,” Meylor said. “You can tell now how well those practices have paid off. We were getting better when no one was watching. … Warhawk football is fast, physical and disciplined.”
Next, Meylor will lead the Warhawks into what definitely will be their most challenging test of the year—the third straight time Whitewater has meet the Crusaders in the national semifinal, with MHB winning in 2018 and Whitewater winning in 2019.
The winner will head to Ohio the following Friday to meet either Mount Union or North Central (both 13-0).
This year, the Crusaders have averaged 50.2 points and 478 yards per game while allowing 9.2 points and 231 yards.
“Both play a very physical brand of football,” Bullis said.
While scouts from multiple NFL teams have visited Whitewater at practice this season, Meylor isn’t expecting a future in the NFL. He’s got a plan, though.
“I’m well on my way with my occupational safety degree (with construction emphasis),” Meylor said. “I’d like to be the safety director of a large construction company, working with occupational safety. It was new to me when I decided to go that route, but I’m glad I did.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.