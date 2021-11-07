WHITEWATER — Through the first eight games of the 2021 season, the No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks have barely had to break a sweat, with the possible exception of a tough game on the road at UW-River Falls a couple of weeks ago.
That changed in a big way on Saturday afternoon when No. 12 UW-La Crosse came to Perkins Stadium for the penultimate game of the 2021 regular season.
When the dust settled on a relatively balmy fall afternoon in southern Wisconsin, the Warhawks had escaped with a 13-7 win and clinched a share of the WIAC title headed into next week’s regular season finale at UW-Stevens Point.
It’s the 38th WIAC championship in school history and also earns the Warhawks the WIAC’s automatic NCAA Division III playoff berth.
Whitewater (9-0 overall, 6-0 WIAC) needed literal last-second heroics from sophomore defensive back Egon Hein, who deflected a Jakob Parks pass to the turf with no time left on the clock.
This was an error-free defensive struggle, and it was obvious pretty early on that the victor was going to be the team that came up with one or two big plays.
That team ended up being the Warhawks.
The game was a pretty even one all around: UW-Whitewater outgained UW-LaCrosse 353-321. Neither team committed a turnover and there were just 35 total yards in penalties assessed in the contest.
Matt Maldonado’s two first-half field goals of 27 and 49 yards provided the only scoring in the opening 30 minutes.
But the goose egg on the UW-La Crosse side of the scoreboard wasn’t for lack of effort on the Eagles’ part. Late in the first quarter, UW-La Crosse had first-and-goal from the Warhawk 1. Three straight running plays were stuffed, and then on fourth and goal, the Eagles were flagged for a false start. Pushed back to the UW-Whitewater 6, the Eagles elected to try a 23-yard field goal, which clanged off the upright to keep the score at 0-0.
UW-Whitewater got one of the aforementioned big plays in the fourth quarter, when senior quarterback Max Meylor connected with Tyler Holte on a 75-yard pass to the Eagle 5. Two snaps later, Meylor finished the drive with a 1-yard sneak. Maldonaldo’s PAT made it 13-0 Warhawks with 11:21 left in regulation.
The Eagles responded with a 15-play, 74-yard drive that culminated with a 3-yard TD pass from Parks to Jack Studer.
UW-Whitewater’s ensuing drive, despite not producing any points, took nearly four minutes off the clock. Maldonado’s punt pinned the Eagles at their 5.
Maldonado said he was thrilled to be able to contribute to a big win with both his placekicking and punting.
“That’s why I came here, and earned the job as a true freshman,” Maldonado said. “I know I wasn’t perfect today, but at the end of the day, I did my job.”
Alex Peete keyed the Whitewater rushing attack as usual, with 151 yards on a workhorse-like 27 carries.
The Warhawk defense held the Eagles to just 79 rushing yards.
“It was a playoff atmosphere out there for sure,” Hein said. “We knew it was going to be a battle.”
UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said it was a good way for his team to start to get into playoff mode.
“We’re always telling our kids to be ready for the next play, the next rep,” Bullis said. “That’s going to prepare you for those challenging moments.”
That also helps a team minimize the mistakes that are inevitably going to crop up on the field, Bullis added.
A total of 11,991 fans attended the game – the biggest home crowd of the season, coming in the final regular season home contest.
The Warhawks will travel to Stevens Point for the aforementioned 2021 regular season finale next Saturday. The Pointers are 2-7 overall (0-6 WIAC) after a 49-17 loss at UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.
UW-WHITEWATER 13, UW-LA CROSSE 7
UW-La Crosse 0 0 0 7 — 7
UW-Whitewater 0 6 0 7 — 13
Second Quarter
W—Maldonado 27 field goal, 3:35.
W—Maldonado 49 field goal, 1:23.
Fourth Quarter
W—Max Meylor 1 run (Maldonado kick), 11:21.
L—Jack Studer 2 paSS from Jakob Parks (R. Beirne kick), 4:55.
TEAM STATISTICS L W
First downs 21 15
Total yards 321 353
Rushes-yards 25-79 36-187
Passing 242 166
Comp-att-int 28-49-0 13-23-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 1-5 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—La Crosse: Joey Stutzman 14-45, Jakob Parks 7-39, Jake Simuncak 2-3, Brant Bohman 1-1, Team 1-(-1). Whitewater:Alex Peete 27-151, Jaylon Edmonson 2-25, Max Meylor 7-13.
Passing—La Crosse:Parks 28-49-0-242. Whitewater: Max Meylor 13-23-0-166.
Receiving—River Falls: Simuncak 13-117, Cameron Sorenson 7-71, Studer 2-9, Matthijs Enters 1-13, Will Josten 1-11, Max Stubbendick 1-9, Ryan Bartol 1-6, Bohman 1-4, Brad Tobin 1-2. Whitewater: Tyler Holte 5-99, Sam DeLany 3-14, Ryan Wisniewski 2-35, Zach Sherman 2-12, Derek Kumerow 1-6.
Missed field goals—Beirne 23; Maldonado 35.
