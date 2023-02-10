WHITEWATER — Jace Rindahl, UW-Whitewater’s new football coach, said Thursday during an introductory news conference at the Berezowitz Student Athletic Center that he has been preparing for years to be a head football coach.
The university where he played and coached as an assistant gave him that chance Monday when the school announced his hire as the 22nd head coach in program history.
“Great responsibility comes with this role and I understand (that),” Rindahl said. “I know that and I’m excited about that. As an alumnus, coach and (former) student-athlete, I feel what makes Whitewater special is the people. That’s really why I’m here today: because of the people (who) have surrounded me, influenced and shaped me and allowed me to be who I am.”
Rindahl took over as interim head coach in November for the Warhawks after Kevin Bullis retired.
Bullis coached the Warhawks for eight years, compiling a 78-13 record with five Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships and six NCAA Division III playoff berths in seven seasons (the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19).
After graduating from Cambridge High School, Rindahl spent eight years at UW-Whitewater as a student-athlete and coach and earned two degrees. He then spent two years at South Dakota before returning to UW-Whitewater in 2015. In 2022, Rindahl served as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under Bullis and he looks to continue the program’s winning ways.
“I think our program is in a great spot post-Bullis,” Rindahl said. “(He did) a tremendous job over the last eight years, and I couldn’t be more excited for where we’re at and pushing this thing forward.”
Rindahl’s UW-Whitewater defense has been stellar since his return to the coaching staff. His units have led the WIAC in rushing defense six times and in scoring defense four times. In 2022, the Warhawks allowed 18.5 points per game and 66.7 rushing yards per game.
Since he began his coaching career, Rindahl has imagined no other life for himself. His dedication to and love for the sport has led him to his first head coaching job and has fulfilled his career-long dream.
“I was in South Dakota 2013 and one of our coaches there, Marquice Williams, who’s the special teams coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons now, said ‘It’s better to be prepared without an opportunity than unprepared with an opportunity,’” Rindahl said.
“That hit me. From that day forth, I knew what I wanted, and I started thinking like a head coach. So when coach Bullis called me on the Sunday before Thanksgiving and said that you’re gonna be the interim coach, I felt ready to go.”
Taking in his past experiences as a coach, Rindahl’s approach as the new leader of the Warhawks is simple: staying focused and being disciplined.
“My mindset, my mentality, my approach and how we go about it is one day at a time and striving to get a little bit better (each day),” Rindahl said. “Let’s attack this thing one day at a time, day-by-day. It’s not not about talking it or tweeting it. It’s about action. It’s about working hard. It’s about caring for others, doing it collectively and doing it together. I think we have the right people here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.