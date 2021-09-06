WHITEWATER — No matter what the calendar said, Saturday was a holiday for the UW-Whitewater football team.
The Warhawks celebrated with a nearly perfect first half and a 46-7 victory over Carthage College in a nonconference season opener at Perkins Stadium.
Six hundred and 23 days removed from their last game, the 2019 Stagg Bowl, the fourth-ranked Warhawks—sidelined all of last season by the COVID-19 pandemic—finally had the chance to hit someone from a different school.
“I couldn’t sleep much last night. It felt like Christmas Eve to me,” said Mackenzie Balanganayi, a senior defensive lineman and co-captain.
When game time arrived, the Warhawks immediately unwrapped their present and began beating on it.
Just 6 minutes, 48 seconds in, the Warhawks held a 14-0 lead. And their defense had stifled the Firebirds to the tune of minus-25 yards on their first two possessions.
“We jumped on ‘em right off the bat,” Warhawks coach Kevin Bullis said. “And when we do that, it’s hard.”
The show of dominance didn’t slow as the Warhawks’ lead ballooned to 41-0 at halftime, frustrating the Firebirds at every turn.
“We had 92 contacts with the kids (during the pandemic), from pod (position) training to full-team workouts,” Bullis said. “Every time, their urgency was always there. And it was there today.”
Senior running back Alex Peete scored four first-half rushing touchdowns, starting with a patient 35-yard weave through the left side of the Carthage defense.
“That was muscle memory,” he said.
And senior quarterback Max Meylor looked like an all-American, throwing precision touchdown passes of 47 yards to Tyler Holte and and 45 yards to tight end Michael Berentes on his way to 11-for-15 passing for 192 yards.
“(During the pandemic) we were out there three or four times a week, working on our routes and our timing,” said Meylor, a Mount Horeb product.
“Max’s improvement was in his timing,” Bullis said. “Offense is really timing.”
Holte’s touchdown came on a perfectly placed throw down the right sideline, as Holte outran two Carthage defenders. Berentes worked a little harder for his score, catching a Meylor pass over the middle and shedding what appeared to be a certain tackle by Ian McGee at the 15-yard line.
The halftime statistics showed Whitewater with 280 yards and Carthage with 40, including minus-4 yards rushing. The Firebirds had more first-half penalty yards (51) than offensive yards.
Then came the second half—and the Warhawks gave their coaching staff a present, in the form of plenty of game film to criticize during upcoming practices.
It all started when Meylor avoided an uncovered blitzing Carthage player and ran for a big gain, only to dive for the end zone and lose the ball to the Firebirds on their 3-yard line.
“I told Max ‘it’s OK to dive, but you have to keep your hands and the ball to your chest when you do it,’” Bullis said. That’s going to be great teaching film for our running backs, our wide receivers, anyone who’s going to be in that position.”
That was the first of four Whitewater turnovers in the second half, as Bullis started working reserves into the lineup on both offense and defense.
“Those turnovers are not like us. Coach (Peter) Jennings (the offensive coordinator) is going to be looking at that film.”
The Warhawks’ only second-half points came on a sack in the end zone by junior Shane McGrail and a 30-yard field goal by freshman Matt Maldonado.
Still, Carthage had negative rushing yardage for the day until their final drive, a 62-yard march that resulted in a 3-yard touchdown run by reserve quarterback Mitch Mahler.
Whitewater finished with 478 yards of offense, including 238 yards passing from Meylor and four catches for 83 yards by senior Derek Kumerow.
Including its 62-yard final drive, Carthage managed 24 yards rushing and 87 yards passing, with 10 first downs. Quarterback Cristian Beltran completed 10 of 18 throws, but averaged only 4.4 yards per completion.
“That’s our job,” Balanganayi said. “We have all the talent and the skill in that defensive line. So if we do our job, it’s not too complicated.”
UW-WHITEWATER 46,
CARTHAGE COLLEGE 7
Carthage 0 0 0 7 — 7
Whitewater 14 27 5 0 — 46
First quarter
W--Alex Peete 35 run (Kacper Lupa kick), 10:50.
W--Tyler Holte 47 pass from Max Meylor (Lupa kick), 8:12.
Second quarter
W--Peete 1 run (Lupa kick), 11:12.
W--Peete 1 run (Lupa kick), 8:35.
W--Pete 1 run (kick failed), 2:08.
W--Michael Berentes 45 pass from Meylor (Lupa kick), 1:05.
Third quarter
W--Shane McGrail safety, tackled quarterback in end zone, 11:15.
W--Matt Maldonado 30 field goal, 0:42.
Fourth quarter
C--Mitch Mahler 3 run (David Collins kick), 1:29.
Team statistics
First downs--C 10, W 16. Rushes-yards--C 36-24, W 32-176. Passing yards--C 87, W 302. Passes--C 27-18-1, W 23-16-2. Fumbles-lost--C 0-0, W 3-2. Penalties-yards--C 6-51, W 8-45.
Individual leaders
Rushing: C--Mekhi Williams 5-25; W--Peete 9-54. Passing: C--Beltran 18-10-1 44 yards; W--Meylor 16-12-0 238 yards. Receiving: C--Jarvis 8-35; W--Kumerow 4-83, Holte 3-94.
