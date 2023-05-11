WHITEWATER -- Maddy Anderson had things under control.
The UW-Whitewater starter allowed just two singles, and the Warhawks scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to defeat UW-Platteville 3-0 in Friday’s first round of the WIAC Softball Tournament at van Steenderen Complex on the Whitewater campus.
The No. 1-seeded Warhawks play No. 3-seeded UW-La Crosse at 2 p.m. today in a winners’ bracket matchup. The Eagles beat Eau Claire 6-2 in their first game Thursday and then upset No. 2-seed UW-Oshkosh 9-5 in a game that went nine innings.
The regular-season conference champion Warhawks (26-9) didn’t have to be concerned with being upset with Anderson on the mound. The graduate student improved to 6-4 on the season, allowing just the two hits to make four Warhawk errors—three by herself--irrelevant. She struck out seven and needed just 83 pitches in the complete-game victory.
Whitewater broke a scoreless tie in the fifth when junior shortstop Meghan Dunning doubled with one out. She advanced to third when Ally Dietz flew out to right field. That advance paid off when Platteville starter Claire Bakkestue threw a wild pitch that allowed Dunning to score the game’s first run.
Junior second baseman Delaney Becker walked and sophomore Maddie Koenings singled her to second. Whitewater coach Brenda Volk inserted freshman Bella Eggert as a pinch runner for Becker, and that moved paid off when senior outfielder Krista Sbarra singled and Eggert scored.
Whitewater added its final run in the sixth when sophomore third baseman Grace Wickman walked and eventually scored on a double by sophomore Kiarra Kostroski, a Fort Atkinson graduate.
UW-WHITEWATER 3, UW-PLATTEVILLE 0
UW-Platteville 000 000 0 -- 0 2 0
UW-Whitewater 000 021 x —3 7 4
Bakkestue, Michalak (6) and Marvin; Anderson and Koenings.
