PRINCETON — Cambridge’s boys track and field team won the Princeton regional with 101 points on Monday.
Senior Trey Colts won the 100 meter dash in 11.46 seconds, the triple jump (42 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and the high jump (6-0).
Senior Zach Huffman won the 1,600 in 4:40.46 and the 3,200 in 10:31.64. Senior Carter Brown won the 200 in 23.10.
The 400 relay team of Brown and fellow seniors Aidan Schroeder, Sully Schliekau and Colts won in 44.65.
Freshman Drew Holzhueter took fourth in 45.51.
Cambridge’s girls took seventh with 45.50 points.
The girls 1,600 relay team of junior Gillian Thompson and sophomores Ripley Trainor, Callie Suick and Mara Brown took second in 4:34.49.
Brown also took second in the 800 in 2:30.36. Thompson placed second in the 400 in 1:04.10.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Mya Lehman, freshman Mallory Buonincontro, Trainor and Suick took third in 54.91.
Johnson Creek’s track and field teams qualified for sectional competition in 11 events.
"It was a successful meet,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "Not only did we get several kids through to sectionals, we had multiple PR’s and a new school record."
Johnson Creek’s girls finished fourth with 82.50 points and produced eight sectional qualifiers.
The 800 relay team of senior Adriell Patterson, freshman Dominique Patterson and juniors Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue won by over five seconds in 1 minute, 51.55 seconds.
Adriell Patterson won the 300 hurdles in 49.44 and took third in the 100 hurdles in 17.95.
Rue took second in the high jump (4-10), third in the 200 meter dash (27.98).
Dominique Patterson qualified by taking first in a long jump, improving her school record with a leap of 16-6.
Junior Kylie Hehr took second in the discus and threw a new PR of 104-5.
Freshman Rylee Hucke took third in the 3200 in a PR time of 13:37.66.
Johnson Creek’s boys scored 43 points and produced three sectional qualifiers.
Senior Brandon Blanke took second in the shot put with a 3 foot PR at 42-7.
Senior Camren Smith placed second in the 400 and set a new school record time of 55.87.
Senior Erik Sanchez took 4th in the discus with a new best throw of 112-11.
Cambridge hosts the sectional on Thursday.
Team scores — girls: Deerfield 103.5, Madison Tri-Op 98.50, Randolph 90.50, Johnson Creek 82.50, Markesan 71, Pardeeville 64.50, Rio 52, Cambridge 45.50, Princeton/Green Lake 42, Fall River 38.50, Waterloo 11.50
Team scores — boys: Cambridge 101, Randolph 94, Princeton/Green Lake 85, Pardeeville 84, Deerfield 81, Markesan 68.50, Fall River 57, Madison Tri-Op 43, Waterloo 40.50, Johnson Creek 43, Rio 14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.