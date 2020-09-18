RIO — Liam Brown earned his first top finish of the season as the senior helped the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team to a victory at the Rio Rebel Invitational Friday at Rio High School.

Brown traversed the 5,000-meter course in a time of 17 minutes, 52.05 seconds to help the Cambridge co-op to a 23-point finish, comfortably ahead of second-place Poynette's 41. 

Freshman Mara Brown finished fourth in the girls race to help the Deerfield/Cambridge girls to a second-place finish in Rio. The girls co-op collected 36 points, while Poynette took the top spot with 22 points. 

Freshman Martin Kimmel and senior Jack Nikolay both placed in the top five for the Deerfield/Cambridge boys. Kimmel clocked in third with a time of 18:15.93, while Nikolay finished fifth with a 18:32.67.

Senior Jonathan Jones and Carter Brown placed eighth and ninth overall, respectively. Jones came in at 19:13.84, while Brown crossed the line shortly after at 19:14.87.

Junior Maggie Schmude (23:46.95) and sophomore Gillian Thompson (23:51.09) took seventh and eighth, respectively, in the girls race for Deerfield/Cambridge. 

Sophomore Kamyrn Meskis timed in at 24:53.99, good for 12th. Senior Erika Lund took 20th with a time of 27:10.44.

