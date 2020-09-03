Martin Kimmel
Freshman Martin Kimmel runs at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational on Aug. 27. Kimmel finished third overall at the CamRock Invitational on Thursday.

 Jack Miller

CAMBRIDGE — The Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team won its own invitational with three top-five finishes Thursday at the CamRock Invitational.

The Cambridge co-op won with 28 points. Deerfield/Cambridge girls took second with 47 points in the girls race. The Johnson Creek girls finished fifth, while the Bluejay boys placed seventh.

Madison Edgewood won on the girls side with 27 points.

Cambridge/Deerfield junior Zach Huffman was the runner-up in the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 17.33 seconds. Freshman Martin Kimmel was third with a time of 18:45.93, while senior Jack Nikolay finished fourth with a 18:50.83.

Senior Jonathan Jones clocked in eighth (19:24.51), while junior Carter Brown was 11th (19:47.02).

The Deerfield/Cambridge girls were paced by freshman Mara Brown, who was the runner-up in her race. Brown timed in at 23:53.38. Junior Maggie Schmude finished fourth with a 24:10.55. Sophomore Kamryn Meskis took 12th overall with a time of 26:17.17 and sophomore Gillian Thompson was 22nd.

Johnson Creek’s best finish came from senior Dylan Gruss in the boys race. Gruss placed 12th with a 20:05.09. Freshman Tyler Skogman was second on the team with a 22:27.97, good for 39th. Close behind was junior Levi Berres with a 22:33.97 (42nd).

The Bluejay girls were led by freshman Hailey Kvalheim, who finished 39th with a time of 31:20.73.

