POYNETTE — Deerfield/Cambridge’s boys and Lake Mills’ girls teams won in dominant fashion at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday.
Junior Zach Huffman won the boys race in 17 minutes, 21 seconds to lead Deerfield/Cambridge to a first place total of 28 points. Poynette finished a distant second with 71 points.
Senior Liam Brown (third, 18:20), freshman Martin Kimmel (seventh, 18:41), senior Jack Nikolay (tenth, 19:07) and senior Jonathan Jones (15th, 19:24) also scored for Deerfield/Cambridge.
Palmyra-Eagle’s boys placed fourth with 120 points. Senior Jacob Stroh (17th, 19:29), senior Fischer Schneider (20th, 19:46), sophomore Blake Isaacsen (34th, 20:37), junior Dalton Metzdorf (36th, 20:43) and senior Logan Woessner (38th, 20:48) scored for the Panthers.
Lake Mills finished sixth in the boys race with 173 points. Senior Quentin Saylor (27th, 20:06), freshman James Hafenstein (37th, 20:47), sophomore Landon Dierkes (54th, 21:35) and seniors Sam Giombetti (55th, 21:43) and Cooper Clark (57th, 21:49) scored for the L-Cats.
Johnson Creek’s boys took ninth with 200 points. Senior Dylan Gruss (14th, 19:20), freshman Tyler Skogman (44th, 21:17), junior Levi Berres (53rd, 21:33), junior Travis Christensen (102nd, 26:06) and freshman Ben Trudell (116th, 32:39) scored for the Bluejays.
Lake Mills placed five runners in the top ten to claim the girls team title with 28 points. Luther Prep placed second with 57 points.
Freshman Ava Vesperman (second, 21:08), seniors Brooke Fair (third, 21:17) and Lauren Winslow (fifth, 22:07), sophomore Jenna Hosey (eighth, 23:04) and freshman Olivia Klubertanz (tenth, 23:10) all contributed to the winning tally for the L-Cats.
Johnson Creek’s girls took eighth with 238 points. Freshmen Hailey Kvalheim (64th, 28:30), Ava Sixel (73rd, 30:06) and Hannah Seaborne led the way.
Palmyra-Eagle fielded an incomplete girls team. Senior Ally Chesinski (15th, 23:36), junior Madyson Nettesheim (26th, 24:39) and senior Michaela Jones (27th, 24:45) competed for the Panthers.
