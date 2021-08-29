WATERTOWN -- Fort Atkinson's girls cross country team placed fourth while the boys side finished seventh at the 25th annual Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown on Saturday.
"Great opening to our season," Fort Atkinson cross country coach Chick Westby said. "The seventh place finish for the boys was a good boost."
The Blackhawk girls scored 88 points.
Senior Sophie Chapman finished third in the 142-runner field with a time of 21 minutes, nine seconds. Freshman Mary Worden (11th, 22:50.6), seniors Jada Zorn (14th, 23:08.7), Laurel Miller (23rd, 23:54.3) and junior Kaitlyn Burke (45th, 25:31.7) also scored.
"The heat was a factor in the girls race," Westby said. "Sophie Chapman had the race of the day for us placing third overall after battling back and forth with second place Jemma Habben from Luther Prep. It was great to have four in the top 30."
The Fort boys scored 186 points.
Sophomore Ben Stricker finished sixth in 17:51.2. Juniors Anthony Henrichon (24th, 18:39.0), Giovanni Monte (63rd, 20:24.1) and seniors Ryan Lovejoy (64th, 20:27) and Preston Whitcomb (97th, 21:43.9) also scored.
"Ben was patient at the gun and moved up about seven places during the middle miles," Westby said.
Johnson Creek’s boys finished tenth and scored 327 points. Seniors Levi Berres (79th, 21:04) and Jacob Constable (91st, 21:28), sophomore Tyler Skogman (109th, 22:20), freshman William Mattert (115th, 22:23) and sophomore Ben Trudell (170th, 24:55) scored for the Bluejays. Johnson Creek’s girls scored 330 points and placed 12th. Sophomores Hailey Kvalheim (101st, 31:22), Ava Sixel (108th, 32:37) and Hannah Seaborne (113th, 33:22) and seniors Dylan Thomas (123rd, 36:07) and Shaula Avalos (136th, 39:08) scored for the Bluejays.
Team scores — girls: Monona Grove 66, Verona 81, Luther Prep 87, Fort Atkinson 88, Milton 95, Catholic Memorial 130, Stoughton 163, Baraboo 207, Watertown 233, Johnson Creek 327
Team scores — boys: Verona 44, Madison West 55, Stoughton 98, Monona Grove 137, Waukesha South 141, Baraboo 167, Fort Atkinson 186, Watertown 192, Luther Prep 249, Milton 270, Catholic Memorial 327, Johnson Creek 330
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.