WAUNAKEE -- Fort Atkinson's Mary Worden and Ben Stricker both placed second in the Badger East Conference cross country meet held at Ripp Park on Saturday.
Worden, a sophomore, finished the 5,000-meter girls race in 19 minutes, 24 seconds, edging Waunakee freshman Emily Berger by four tenths of a second. Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock paced the 62-runner field in 19:03.
Stricker, a junior, crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 5 seconds. DeForest sophomore Elijah Pabon won the 58-person race in 16:48.
Fort senior Anthony Henrichon lost a photo finish for fifth place and took sixth in 17:29. Seniors Giovanni Monte (16th, 18:25) and Joseph Cooper (28th, 19:36) and junior Hayden Kincaid (44th, 21:05) also scored as Fort's boys scored 96 points to place third.
Pabon was one of four Norskie runners to place in the top eight as DeForest (32 points) won the team title handily.
Fort's girls scored 132 points, placing sixth. Senior Kaitlyn Burke was 19th in 21:56. Freshman Ava Leurquin (27th, 22:49) and sophomores Analisa Boshart (38th, 23:26) and Claire Kucken (46th, 24:13) also scored.
Waunakee, which placed all five of its runners in the top 11, scored 34 points to win the team crown.
Fort's sectional is next Saturday at Stoughton High School.
Team scores - boys: DeForest 32, Stoughton 87, Fort Atkinson 96, Waunakee 98, Monona Grove 113, Watertown 131, Milton 188, Beaver Dam 227.
Team scores - girls: Waunakee 34, DeForest 65, Monona Grove 67, Beaver Dam 121, Stoughton 122, Fort Atkinson 132, Watertown 213, Milton 259.
