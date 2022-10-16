Worden, Stricker 2nd at Badger East meet

WAUNAKEE -- Fort Atkinson's Mary Worden and Ben Stricker both placed second in the Badger East Conference cross country meet held at Ripp Park on Saturday.

Worden, a sophomore, finished the 5,000-meter girls race in 19 minutes, 24 seconds, edging Waunakee freshman Emily Berger by four tenths of a second. Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock paced the 62-runner field in 19:03.

Load comments