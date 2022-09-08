EAST TROY — Jefferson’s girls cross country team placed second while Lake Mills took fourth at the Ladish Invitational on Thursday.
Sophomore Olivia Jennrich finished fourth individually in the girls race in 22 minutes, 14 seconds to lead Jefferson. Senior Jocelyn Ramirez (eighth, 23:32), sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (19th, 25:00), senior Lauren Kopek (33rd, 26:33) and freshman Alexandra Hyke (39th, 27:24) also scored for the Eagles.
“The girls and boys team persevered through hot weather on a challenging course,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “The girls team was able to come away with another second place finish led by Olivia Jennrich and Jocelyn Ramirez.”
Lake Mills finished with 107 points. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (17th, 24:57), freshman Asha Herald (18th, 24:58), junior Ava Vesperman (23rd, 25:46), senior Jenna Hosey (24th, 25:49) and senior Madison Hahn (25th, 26:01) scored for the L-Cats.
“It was another race on a difficult course, in hot weather conditions,” Lake Mills cross country coach Michael Roherty said. “I liked how our team, especially on the girls side, ran as a pack and scored together. The girls were only one point out of third place, and four points out of second place. Our girls team is coming together, and I feel like we will really have a chance to make some noise moving forward in the season. I think our best races are ahead.”
The Lake Mills boys finished fourth with 124 points. Junior James Hafenstein (11th, 19:55), sophomores Braxton Walter (12th, 19:58) and Max Kressner (28th, 21:05), freshman Jack Vogel (33rd, 21:18) and sophomore Clovis Cormier-Tardif (40th, 21:55) scored for the L-Cats.
“The boys had really strong races from James Hafenstein and Braxton Walter,” Roherty said. “They are leading the boys team, and starting to contend at larger meets. With the training that the boys have been putting in, I anticipate our times will decrease immensely in the near future.”
Jefferson’s boys placed tenth with 230 points. Sophomore Kaleb Jose (34th, 21:27), senior Aaron Johnson (42nd, 21:56), sophomore Aiden DeBlare (49th, 22:32) and juniors Brady Gehring (52nd, 22:38) and Jonathan Ellifson (53rd, 22:45) scored for the Eagles.
“The boys have a tight varsity pack with Kaleb Jose and Aaron Johnson leading the way,” Carstens said.
Team scores — girls: Clinton 54, Jefferson 103, Evansville 106, Lake Mills 107, Milwaukee King 110, New Berlin West 112, Brodhead/Juda 122, East Troy 165,
Team scores — boys: Clinton 29, New Berlin West 68, Milwaukee King 83, Lake Mills 124 Evansville 162, Brodhead/Juda 182, Big Foot 186, East Troy 193, Heritage Christian 227, Jefferson 230.
