EAST TROY — Jefferson’s girls cross country team placed second while Lake Mills took fourth at the Ladish Invitational on Thursday.

Sophomore Olivia Jennrich finished fourth individually in the girls race in 22 minutes, 14 seconds to lead Jefferson. Senior Jocelyn Ramirez (eighth, 23:32), sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (19th, 25:00), senior Lauren Kopek (33rd, 26:33) and freshman Alexandra Hyke (39th, 27:24) also scored for the Eagles.

