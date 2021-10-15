WHITEWATER — A rash of illnesses didn’t stop Jefferson’s cross country teams from producing some sick finishes on Thursday.
Jefferson’s girls were missing senior Ava Gallardo from the lineup, but still managed to edge out Evansville by one point for the conference championship, 49 to 50.
Freshman Olivia Jennrich led the Eagles, placing second overall in 22 minutes, 36 seconds. Junior Jocelyn Ramirez (fifth, 22:57) also earned first team honors, while sophomore Leah Worzalla (eighth, 23:12) and freshman Lexi Weinbrenner (ninth 23:12) also turned in top ten finishes for second team honors. Senior Julia Ball — normally the team’s sixth runner — filled in for Gallardo with a 25th place finish in 25:16 which was just good enough for the win.
“We knew going into the meet today it would be a battle with Evansville,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “They are well coached and fierce competitors. The girls have been dealing with adversity over the few weeks but we knew that they could pull together tonight. Their work ethic and discipline paid off tonight.
“Olivia and Jocelyn executed the game plan flawlessly and finished where we expected them to. The head-turners in the race were Lexi and Leah. They came on so strong the second half of the race and it was a game changer.
“Julia Ball stepped up as our fifth runner today. The difference maker in her race was how hard she closed in the last mile. Going into the third mile, Julia was about 12 runners behind Evansville’s fifth runner but finished just six spots back. We knew there was a chance that the race could come down to a tie, and if that were the case, Emily Boucher (28th, 25:31) and Lauren Kopek (29th, 25:32) solidified the victory. The girls put their hearts and souls into that race and are leaving as conference champions.”
Jefferson’s boys placed sixth with 157 points.
Senior Sawyer Thorp earned first team honors, placing fifth in 18:37. Senior Nicholas Hottinger (20th, 19:46) earned honorable mention. Freshmen Patrick Sande (40th, 21:00) and Aiden DeBlare (45th, 21:26) and junior Aaron Johnson (47th, 21:48) also scored for the Eagles.
“Sawyer had a great race,” Carstens said. “He went out aggressive, to try to stay in the top group and he fought as hard as he could. Top five is a great place for him. He’s made so much improvement this year mentally as a cross country runner. He can do it on the track for two laps, but to do it for 5,000 meters is a mental test, so I am really excited for how he finished today.
“Nicholas ran a great race. He’s been dealing with some foot pain and for him to just come out and run a tough race is just incredible. Patrick is figuring out how to race and how to push himself. It’s fun to watch him progress throughout the season. Then we had some kids step up Euli Moreon (55th, 22:14) and Ethan Gehring (48th, 21:50) and Aiden and Aaron. We talked about being strong the first mile and attacking the back woods. Every single one of them did and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Senior Mason Marin missed the meet due to illness.
“We have some sickness going on,” Carstens said. “Hopefully, they will be back. They wish that they were here but they are cheering for their teammates from afar.”
WHIPPETS GIRLS 6TH, BOYS 7TH
Whitewater junior Caelyn Caputo led the girls side with a 17th place finish in 23:47. Senior Sophie Walton (27th, 25:15), junior Emma Weigel (29th, 25:28), freshman Nola Coburn (30th, 25:29) and senior Olive Coburn (34th, 25:55) also scored.
On the boys side, freshman Jack Hefty took 17th in 19:37. Senior Cooper Hammond (26th, 20:16), junior CJ Tomomitsu (33rd, 20:42), sophomore Nate Holden (37th, 20:50) and freshman Miles Nickelsburg (54th, 22:09) also scored.
"Under sunny skies, the Whippet CC teams competed in the Rock Valley Conference Championships at UW-Whitewater," Whitewater cross country coach Chad Carstens said. "With the recent rains it made for pretty soft conditions, even muddy in some areas, but a great atmosphere for high level racing.
"The boy's team shot off the line first and battled their way around the 3.1 mile course. Jack Hefty crossed the line first again for the Whippets as he secured his first all-conference honors as a freshman to seal off 17th place, good enough for a second-team all-conference honor and bring home q medal. Jack finished his race in 19:37.
"Cooper Hammond ran a gutsy race and showed tremendous grit as he crossed the line in 26th with a time of 20:16. CJ Tomomitsu finished just outside the top 30 with a 33rd place showing in 20:42. Nate Holden was the team's fourth runner placing 37th in 20:50. The team's fifth runner was Miles Nickelsburg finishing in 54th with a time of 22:09. Ben McCulloch was 61st in 23:10 followed by Andrew Rollette in 66th with a time of 24:40. The varsity team finished in 7th out of 10 schools competing.
"On the girl's side, the Whippets were paced by Caelyn Caputo who finished in 17th place to not only earn her first ever medal as a CC meet but at the same time earned a second-team all-conference honor. Caelyn looks strong and confident in her races and it was nice to her finish in an all-conference position after continually making small gains throughout the season.
"Sophie Walton ran a strong race and was just a few places off her goal of earning all-conference by placing 27th with a time of 25:15. Emma Weigel and Nola Coburn ran stride for stride much of the race and found themselves in 29th and 30th place with times of 25:28 and 25:29. Olive Coburn and Gwen Truesdale came home in 34th and 35th places with times of 25:55 and 26:30. Isabella Aranda rounded out the top 7 varsity runners in 43rd with a time of 28:09. The girl's team finished in 6th place out of 10 teams."
Team scores — girls: Jefferson 49, Evansville 50, McFarland 81, Brodhead/Juda 91, Clinton 100, Whitewater 123
Team scores — boys: Clinton 39, Evansville 60, McFarland 86, East Troy 116, Beloit Turner 134, Jefferson 157, Whitewater 166, Big Foot 169, Brodhead/Juda 188
