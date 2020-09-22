FONTANA — Freshman Ava Vesperman paced the Lake Mills girls cross country team to its fifth straight top finish of the season Tuesday at the Duck Pond Invitational in Fontana.
Vesperman’s time of 20 minutes, 57.1 seconds was good for first overall in the 47-runner field and helped the L-Cats to 37 points, just beating out Watertown Luther Prep’s 40.
The L-Cat boys placed third with 68 points, with Kenosha St. Joseph (32) and Luther Prep (39) taking first and second, respectively.
The L-Cats also had the runner-up in the girls race with senior Brooke Fair recording the second best time with a 21:10.6. Fellow senior Lauren Winslow finished fifth with a 22:19.3.
Lake Mills was rounded out with senior Jade Pitta and sophomore Jenna Hosey. Pitta crossed the line at 23:39.6, good for 14th, while Hosey was a spot behind in 15th place with a 23:55.5.
Freshman Olivia Klubertanz was just shy of cracking the top five with a 23:59.4, which placed her 16th.
The L-Cat boys were led by senior Quentin Saylor with a fifth-place finish. Saylor clocked in with a time of 19:26.4. Freshman James Hafenstein just missed the top 10 with a time of 20:32.9, good for 11th.
Senior Jaren Laws finished 14th with a 21:02.5, while sophomore Landon Dierkes placed 18th with a time of 21:37. Senior Sam Giombetti was the L-Cats’ fifth runner with a 21:46.9, good for 20th overall in the 48-runner race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.