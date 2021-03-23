Last season’s recap: The Jefferson boys won the Rock Valley Conference and finished 12th at the Division 2 state meet. The Eagle girls were the runner-ups in the Rock Valley and placed 16th at the state meet.
Coach’s resume: Megan Carstens will be in her 10th season in 2021. Carstens has helped the boys to four state meets and the girls to three.
Top returners: The boys bring back five of the team’s seven-state-qualifiers from last season. The group includes Colton Drew, Mason Marin, Sawyer Thorp, Taylor Phillips and Colby Hielsberg.
“The boys’ group works hard and takes pride in their success,” Carstens said. “We’re looking forward to seeing the progress the boys have made in the offseason and who will step up to fill out the varsity team.”
The girls team has even more returning runners, with six of the seven state-qualifying racers coming back for this season. The six are Makenzie Hottinger, Nora Wichman, Ahna Kammer, Jocelyn Ramirez, Emily Hollenberger and Maddie Griffith.
“We also have Ava Gallardo returning after suffering a season-ending injury at the beginning of last year,” Carstens said. “The girls team is extremely hard working and has a nice amount of depth.”
Departing players: The Jefferson boys will have to replace its top runner in Ian Sande.
“The varsity boys are hungry for that spot,” Carstens said. “It will be fun to see how they fill this leadership role on our team. We also lost a solid varsity runner in Alex Ellifson. He will definitely be missed. We have several junior varsity runners ready to step up to the plate.”
The girls replace just one racer.
“Our girls have a great amount of depth, so any girl could step up and take on the role of a varsity runner and leader,” Carstens said. “We’re excited to see where the season will take us.”
Season thoughts: “We are extremely thankful to be given the opportunity to unite together as a team again,” Carstens said. “It has been a year of finding strength through struggle. We are ready to work hard, be great teammates and make the most of the season we have in front of us.”
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: The Whitewater boys finished fifth in the Rock Valley Conference, while the girls placed eighth. The Whippet boys sent one runner to the Division 2 state meet.
Coach’s resume: For the 17th season, Chad Carstens will be the head coach for Whitewater.
Top returners: The boys’ top returners this season includes Trenten Zahn and Cooper Hammond. Zahn did not qualify for the state meet last season but does have experience on the big stage.
“Trenten is a senior with state experience and Cooper is a junior that loves running and trains hard in the offseason,” Carstens said.
On the girls’ side, the Whippets bring back Sabrina Bomberg, Olive Coburn and Gwen Truesdale.
“Olive and Gwen are tremendous teammates and bring experience as juniors to the team,” Carstens said. “Sophia Walton, a junior, could also prove to add a lot to the mix.”
Departing players: The girls departed three runners, while the boys had seven — including their lone state qualifier in Gio Anello, who transferred schools.
Season thoughts: “After being shut down for the pandemic I am excited to get back with the kids again and have some fun,” Carstens said.
