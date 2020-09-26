CAMBRIDGE — Junior Zach Huffman finished as the runner-up at the Deerfield/Cambridge quadrangular Saturday in Cambridge.
The D/C boys placed third overall at the quad with 69 points. Shorewood took the top spot with 29 points. Shorewood also won the girls race — with 15 points — while the Deerfield/Cambridge girls had an incomplete team score.
Huffman placed second with a time of 17 minutes, 21 seconds. Shorewood’s Nathan Cumberbatch finished first with a 17:02.
Senior Jack Nikolay (eighth) and freshman Martin Kimmel (10th) clocked in with times of 18:15 and 18:27, respectively. Senior Liam Brown placed 26th with a time of 19:24, while fellow senior teammate Jonathan Jones crossed the line shortly after at 27th with a 19:28.
The girls were led by junior Maggie Schmude, who took 21st with a time of 23:44. Sophomore Gillian Thompson timed in at 25:59, good for 39th.
The Cambridge co-op was rounded out with finishes from sophomore Kamyrn Meskis (43rd, 26:46) and senior Erika Lund (45th, 27:01).
Watertown triangular
WATERTOWN — Underclassmen paced Lakeside Lutheran as both Warrior teams finished third at the Watertown triangular Saturday at Watertown High School.
The boys placed third with 56 points, while host Watertown won the tri with 32 points. The Warrior girls collected 63 points and Beaver Dam finished first with 23 points.
“We knew coming into this race that we would be in a race where the talent and depth would be a challenge for us,” Lakeside head coach Cameron Ausen said.
Freshmen Cameron Weiland and Mark Garcia finished fourth and fifth, respectively, for the boys. Weiland clocked in at 18:22, while Garcia crossed the line at 18:33.
Junior Jonathan Abel recorded his race time in 20:25, good for 12th overall. The Warriors were rounded out with performances by freshmen Daniel Ertman (18th, 21:12) and Markus Rabehl (20th, 21:37).
Sophomore Abigail Minning led the girls with a sixth-place finish, clocking in at 22:35. Freshmen Paige Krahn (23:39) and Mia Krahn (23:54) placed 13th and 16th, respectively.
Junior Mya Hemling took 20th with a time of 24:41, while sophomore Rose Hissom finished 22nd with a 25:30.
Eagle Relays
FENNIMORE — For the first time this season the Lake Mills girls cross country team was unable to take the top spot at an event Friday at the Eagle Relays at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
The lady L-Cats came into the relays winning five straight events to start the season, but settled for a runner-up finish Friday with 94 points. Lancaster won with 64 points.
The Lake Mills boys raced to an eighth-place finish at the 10-team relays with a score of 188. Boscobel finished first with 57 points.
Freshman Ava Vesperman paced the girls team with a time of 20:51 seconds, good for seventh overall in the 67-runner race. Seniors Lauren Winslow and Brooke Fair placed 13th and 14th overall, respectively. Winslow crossed the finish line at 21:28, while Fair clocked in at 21:29.
Freshman Olivia Klubertanz took 27th with a time of 22:53. Senior Jade Pitta rounded out the lineup with a 23:36, good for 35th.
Like the girls, the boys were led by a freshman, with James Hafenstein placing a team-best 23rd with a time of 19:28. Seniors Quentin Saylor (20:25) and Jaren Laws (20:30) placed 33rd and 36th, respectively.
Sophomore Landon Dierkes finished 52nd with a time of 21:48, while senior Cooper Clark was 55th with a 21:53.
