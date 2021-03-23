CLINTON — Jefferson’s cross country program got its alternate fall schedule off and running, placing first as a team in the boys and girls competitions at the Clinton quadrangular on Tuesday in sloppy conditions.
On the girls side, Ava Gallardo paced the team with a third-place finish in 24 minutes, 45 seconds in the 5,000-meter race. Jocelyn Ramirez (4th, 24:55), Ahna Kammer (7th, 26:19), Megan Worzalla (8th, 26:28) and Emily Hollenberger (9th, 26:35) also scored for the Eagles.
“The girl’s team fought through sideways rain and wind on a very sloppy course tonight,” Whitewater head coach Megan Carstens said. “Leading the team for the first time was Ava Gallardo. I was so proud of her effort tonight and glad to have her back after suffering a season-ending injury in 2019.
“I was impressed by how we had two groups of runners working together to fill out the rest of our varsity team. Emily and Megan fed off each other throughout the race, pushing each other to the finish.”
Belleville’s Lainey Winkers edged teammate Tayler Yapp by one second with a time of 24:27 to claim top individual honors.
Jefferson had four top-seven showings in the boys race, including a third-place effort by Mason Marin (18:21). Colton Drew (5th, 20:15), Sawyer Thorp (6th, 20:16), Taylor Phillips (7th, 20:28) and Colby Hielsberg (15th, 22:42) also scored.
“Mason Marin led the team for the first time with a very solid race, finishing third overall,” Carstens said. “The boys had a solid pack of three with Colton, Sawyer, and Taylor all finishing within 20 seconds of each other.
“I was proud of the boys’ effort and attitude despite less than ideal conditions.”
Clinton’s Quinn McCabe won the race by 18 seconds over Belleville’s Carter Scholey with an 18:02 mark.
Girls team scores: Jefferson 31, Belleville 70, Clinton 83, Beloit Turner 97.
Boys team scores: Jefferson 36, Beloit Turner 51, Belleville 68, Clinton incomplete.
Whippets finish third
Evansville — Trenten Zahn finished fourth overall in the boys race as both Whitewater teams placed third at a season-opening meet in Evansville Tuesday.
Zahn clocked in with a time of 18:15.7, helping the boy Whippets to 73 team points. The girls team also took third with 62 points.
Evansville won both races, with the Blue Devil boys collecting just 23 points and the girls 24.
Whitewater’s Cooper Hammond finished 10th overall with a time of 20:02.2. Close behind was CJ Tomoitsu, crossing the finish line at 20:12.8, good for 12th. The Whippet lineup was rounded out by Ben McCulloch (24:38) and Evan Schepp (25:24.8).
Trinity Nickels led the girls’ team with a 14th-place finish, timing in at 26:21.5. Danielle DePorter placed a spot below in 15th with a 26:55.9. Lauren Buehler (28:02.8) and Emma Wiegel (28:35.9) placed 18th and 19th overall, respectively. Caelyn Caputo finished fifth on the Whippet roster with a 29:58.2, good for 22nd overall.
Girls team scores: Evansville 24, Brodhead/Juda 49, Whitewater 62, Edgerton incomplete, Wisconsin Heights inc.
Boys team scores: Evansville 23, Brodhead/Juda 61, Whitewater 73, Edgerton 76, Wisconsin Heights inc.
