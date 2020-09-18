KENOSHA — Lakeside Lutheran freshman Mark Garcia was less than 10 seconds off the top time at the Angel Invitational Saturday at University of Wisconsin Parkside.
Garcia helped the Warrior boys to a fifth-place finish with with 97 points in the seven-team invitational. The first-year Warrior runner clocked in with a time of 17 minutes, 44.4 seconds in the 68-runner race. Mason Raasch of Port Washington took the top time with a 17:34.5.
Port Washington won the Division 2 race with 34 total points. The Lakeside Lutheran girls placed fourth overall in their seven-team race with 93 points. Port Washington also took first on the girls side with 42 points.
The Palmyra-Eagle boys finished fifth out of six teams in the Division 3 race with 74 points. The Prairie School won the invitational with 57 points. The Panther girls had an incomplete score, while Catholic Central won the Division 3 girls race with 21 points.
Fellow Lakeside Lutheran freshman Cameron Weiland finished fourth in the Division 2 boys race with a time of 17:55. Lakeside was rounded out with junior Jonathan Abel (20:07) and freshmen Daniel Ertman (20:16) and Markus Rabehl (21:12).
The Warrior girls were paced by freshman Paige Krahn, who took 10th with a time of 22:19. Close behind was sophomore Abigail Minning with a 22:25, good for 11th. Freshman Mia Krahn also was in the top 20 with a 17th-place finish (23:09).
Lakeside Lutheran also had scores from sophomore Rose Hissom (23:59) and junior Mya Hemling (24:03). The times were good for 27th and 28th, respectively.
The Palmyra-Eagle boys were led by Jacob Stroh, who finished fourth with a time of 18:41. Fischer Schneider placed 11th with a time of 19:20. Dalton Metzdorf (20:13) and Logan Woessner (20:17) placed 19th and 20th, respectively. Blake Issacsen rounded out the Panther five with a time of 20:37, good for 23rd.
Palmyra-Eagle senior Ally Czeshinski finished fifth overall in the Division 3 girls race with a time of 22:58. Michaela Jones (23:56) and Mady Nettesheim (24:02) placed 10th and 11th, respectively.
Rebel Invitational
RIO — Liam Brown earned his first top finish of the season as the senior helped the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team to a victory at the Rio Rebel Invitational Friday at Rio High School.
Brown traversed the 5,000-meter course in a time of 17 minutes, 52.05 seconds to help the Cambridge co-op to a 23-point finish, comfortably ahead of second-place Poynette's 41.
Freshman Mara Brown finished fourth in the girls race to help the Deerfield/Cambridge girls to a second-place finish in Rio. The girls co-op collected 36 points, while Poynette took the top spot with 22 points.
Freshman Martin Kimmel and senior Jack Nikolay both placed in the top five for the Deerfield/Cambridge boys. Kimmel clocked in third with a time of 18:15.93, while Nikolay finished fifth with a 18:32.67.
Senior Jonathan Jones and Carter Brown placed eighth and ninth overall, respectively. Jones came in at 19:13.84, while Brown crossed the line shortly after at 19:14.87.
Junior Maggie Schmude (23:46.95) and sophomore Gillian Thompson (23:51.09) took seventh and eighth, respectively, in the girls race for Deerfield/Cambridge.
Sophomore Kamyrn Meskis timed in at 24:53.99, good for 12th. Senior Erika Lund took 20th with a time of 27:10.44.
