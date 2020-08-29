WATERTOWN — Since it began in 1997, the Glenn Herold Invitational has turned into a season opening tradition for some strong cross country teams and individuals around the area. Several medalists in this event found themselves competing at the state meet two months later.
This year’s version was a much more intimate affair.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cross country programs fortunate enough to be able to compete this fall to settle for dual meets rather than multi-team invitationals. Watertown hosted Badger South rival Fort Atkinson for a dual meet on Saturday and the girls and boys both narrowly posted victories over the visiting Blackhawks.
“It was the smallest invite I have ever been to — just us and Watertown,” Fort Atkinson head coach Chick Westby said.
Watertown’s girls won with 25 points to edge Fort Atkinson (30). Senior Emma Gilbertsen won the race in 21 minutes, 49 seconds. Fort Atkinson junior Jada Zorn took second in 22:18.
Gilbertsen ran shoulder to shoulder with Zorn through the first half of the race. She emerged from the woods with the lead and never gave it up.
Also scoring for Fort Atkinson were juniors Sophie Chapman (fourth, 23:17) and Kat Kessler (fifth, 23:58) and seniors Gini Cooper (ninth, 26:10) and Mary Ellen Moran (26:22).
“The girls performed fantastic today,” Westby said. “They improved their team average time by almost three minutes today.”
Watertown’s boys slipped past Fort Atkinson, 27 to 29.
A similar race unfolded on the boys’ side, with Fort freshman Ben Stricker and Watertown senior Christopher Kitzhaber running close together heading into the woods. Stricker, who has been a road race phenom in Jefferson County for the past several years, returned to open ground and widened his lead and went on to win the race in 18:11. Kitzhaber was next in 18:34.
“Freshman Ben Stricker executed a great race,” Westby said. “He let Klizhaber and Krueger from Watertown set the pace and broke free with a mile to go and never looked back.”
Sophomore Anthony Henrichon (fourth, 19:27), senior Cory Pfeifer (fifth, 19:37), junior Sawyer Voss (eighth, 20:55) and senior Anthony Theriault (11th, 21:48) also scored for Fort Atkinson.
Spectators were forced to watch the races from an adjacent residential street, which got them no closer than 100 feet during one long stretch of straight away. Only coaches, officials, medical staff and media were allowed to be on the course during the race. They all wore masks.
“It was a little disorienting with so few athletes at the starting line,” Westby said “And during the races it was odd because no spectators were allowed on the course. The pre-race energy was so much different as a result.”
———
Daily Union reporter Jack Miller contributed to this report.
