Freshman Ben Stricker and junior Jada Zorn both led the boys and girls Fort Atkinson cross country teams to dual wins over Lakeside Lutheran Thursday at Dorothy Carnes Park in Fort Atkinson.
Stricker finished first in the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 7 seconds. Zorn clocked in first in the girls race with a time of 21:55.
The Blackhawk boys had five of the seven best times at the dual, earning a 23-38 victory over the Warriors. The girls won a close 27-28 dual versus Lakeside.
Mark Garcia was the runner-up in the boys race with a time of 18:18. Garcia had Stricker in his sights down the home stretch, but the Fort Atkinson freshman stayed composed the final couple hundred yards to win by more than 10 seconds.
In the girls race, sophomore Abigail Minning placed second. The 2019 state qualifier finished with a time of 22:26.
Lakeside’s Cameron Weiland placed third overall in the boys race with a time of 18:19, but it was all Blackhawks after that. Fort Atkinson finished with the best times for the next four spots to round out its scoring five.
Cory Pfeifer finished fourth overall and second on Fort with a time of 18:57. Anthony Henrichon was close behind at fifth overall with a 19:08. Nathan Hartwig and Aiden Worden were sixth and seventh overall at the dual, respectively. It was Hartwig with a 19:35 and Worden with a 19:45.
Caleb Garcia finished 13th overall and third on the Warriors with a 21:15.
Fort’s Kat Kessler and Sophie Chapman finished third and fourth overall in the girls race, respectively, following Zorn and Minning.
Kessler clocked in at 22:27, while Chapman crossed the line at 22:31.
The Warriors took the next four spots.
Paige Krahn was fifth with a 23:39 and Mya Hemling was sixth with a time of 24:18. The Warrior five was rounded out with Carlee Zimmerman (24:25) and Mia Krahn (24:46).
Mary Ellen Moran and Kaitlyn Burke also scored points for the Blackhawks by finishing ninth and 10th, respectively.
The two top-10 finishes were just enough for the Fort Atkinson girls.
