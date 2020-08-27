PALMYRA — The wealthy get wealthier.
The Lake Mills girls cross country team — which brought back a talented senior class that finished 10th at the Division 2 state meet last season — was led to a first-place finish by freshman Ava Vesperman at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational Thursday in Palmyra.
Vesperman placed first in the girls’ race with a time of 23 minutes, 7.1 seconds to help the L-Cats to a team score of 34.
“We had an incredible performance from our freshman girl, Ava Vesperman, who won her race and placed first overall,” Lake Mills head coach Dan Zaeske said.
On the boys’ side, Deerfield/Cambridge — who brings back its entire state team from last season — was edged out by Elkhorn Area.
Deerfield/Cambridge was led by junior Zach Huffman, who crossed the finish line at 17 minutes, 22.2 seconds, good for a first-place finish.
“Zach Huffman looked very impressive in winning the overall title by over a minute,” Deerfield/Cambridge head coach Matt Polzin said.
Elkhorn Area finished first with 28 points, while Deerfield/Cambridge took the runner-up spot with 31 points.
The Palmyra-Eagle boys took third with 106 points, while Lake Mills placed sixth with 143 points. The Deerfield/Cambridge girls finished fifth with 128 points. Host Palmyra-Eagle did not score as a team at the invitational in the girls’ race.
Wealthy L-Cats
Not including Vesperman’s first-place finish, Lake Mills had three top-10 finishes in the girls’ race. Seniors Lauren Winslow and Brooke Fair took third and fourth overall, respectively. Winslow clocked in at 23:48.4, while Fair finished at 24:08.9.
Senior Jade Pitta placed 10th with a time of 25:11.8.
“For our senior girls, they continue to work hard and perform at an elite level,” Zaeske said.
The Lake Mills boys were led by Quentin Saylor, who placed 22nd overall with a time of 21:37.4. Right behind was freshman James Hafenstein, who finished 23rd with a 22:23.8.
Cambridge co-op finds early form
Similar to the Lake Mills girls, the Deerfield/Cambridge boys racked up the top-10 finishes. Huffman took first, while seniors Jack Nikolay and Liam Brown placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Nikolay clocked in at 19:03.7 and Brown crossed the line at 19:21.7.
Freshman Martin Kimmel took seventh with a time of 19:31.7. Junior Carter Brown was 12th with a 20:39.5.
Junior Maggie Schmude earned a top-10 finish on the girls’ side with a 24:44.3, good for seventh overall.
“It was very encouraging to see her pick up where she left off last year and continue to improve as a runner,” Polzin said.
Freshman Mara Brown was close behind with a 25:50.4.
Seniors lead Panthers
Seniors Fischer Schneider, Jacob Stroh and Logan Woessner all placed in the top 20 in the boys’ race. Schneider took 13th (20:43.5), Stroh placed 15th (20:57.5) and Woessner finished 18th (21:23.5).
Ally Czeshinski led the girls’ team with an 11th-place effort. Czeshinski crossed the line with a time of 25:35.3.
