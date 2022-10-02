STOUGHTON -- Fort Atkinson sophomore Mary Worden placed second at the Stoughton Invitational in cross country Saturday at Stoughton High School.
Worden crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 12 seconds, posting one of four sub 20-minute times and her second-fastest time of the season.
Waunakee sophomore Cianna Wipperfurth (18:57) won the 73-runner race.
The Fort girls scored 149 points to place sixth. Senior Kaitlyn Burke (21st, 21:26), freshman Ava Leurquin (35th, 22:37), sophomore Analisa Boshart (37th, 22:42) and freshman Macayla Graham (54th, 24:01) also scored.
Junior Ben Stricker placed seventh in the boys race in 16:38 (his second fastest time of the season) to pace Fort's boys team, which took eighth with a 165 score. Seniors Anthony Henrichon (14th, 17:17) and Giovanni Monte (28th, 18:15), sophomore Jake Sukow (57th, 20:18) and junior Hayden Kincaid (59th, 20:27) also scored.
Junior Aloysius Franzen won the 74-runner event in 15:55 for Stevens Point, which placed five athletes in the top six.
Fort hosts its annual invitational on Thursday at the high school. Racing begins at 4:15 p.m.
JENNRICH MEDALS FOR JEFFERSON
Sophomore Olivia Jennrich placed 19th in a time of 21:19 to lead the Jefferson girls team.
Senior Jocelyn Ramirez (31st, 22:24), sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (59th, 24:59), senior Lauren Kopelke (61st, 25:01) and junior Emily Boucher (64th, 25:20) also scored for the Eagle girls, who placed ninth with a 234 score.
"On the girls' side, we are getting stronger," Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. "It was nice to have Jocelyn and Lexi back on the course again. Jocelyn had a hard fought battle down the home stretch that she came out on top of.
"Olivia ran a smart race, picking up the pace and passing girls throughout the race. She is one of the only Jefferson athletes ever to come away with a medal at this meet."
Jefferson's boys took 11th with a 297 score. Senior Aaron Johnson (53rd, 19:59), sophomore Aiden DeBlare (58th, 20:23) and juniors Jonathan Ellifson (61st, 20:43), Brady Gehring (62nd, 20:45) and Ethan Gehring (63rd, 21:01) scored for the Eagles, who compete next at the Rock Valley meet at UW-Whitewater on Thursday, Oct. 13.
"The Stoughton Invitational is always an exciting meet to watch with some of the best teams in the state competing," Carstens said. "The boys' team continues to improve each meet. Aaron Johnson finished with a lifetime best time as well as Ethan Gehring and Quinn Rundle. The boys team has been improving both their fitness and their confidence."
Team scores - boys: Stevens Point 17, Madison La Follette 80, Sun Prairie East 101, Waunakee 148, Madison Memorial 158, Stoughton 161, Madison East 162, Fort Atkinson 165, Milton 236, Janesville Parker 283, Jefferson 297
Team scores - girls: Waunakee 34, Madison West 66, Oregon 116, Madison Memorial 124, Madison East 144, Fort Atkinson 149, Stoughton 151, Sun Prairie East 154, Jefferson 234, Madison La Follette 271, Milton 316
