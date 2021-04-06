WHITEWATER — Senior Trenten Zahn finished fourth overall, helping the Whippets to a third-place finish at a home invitational Tuesday at Whitewater High School.
Whippet junior Sophie Walton also led the girls to a third-place finish, crossing the finish line 10th.
Columbus won the girls meet — taking the top three spots — with 27 points. Evansville were the winners on the boys’ side with 31 points. The Whitewater girls and boys scored 76 and 86 points, respectively.
Zahn finished fourth in the 53-runner race with a time of 18 minutes, 50.6 seconds. The Whippets then had CJ Tomomitsu (22:04.0) and Cooper Hammond (22:12.0) come in 16th and 17th overall, respectively.
Will Hofmann finished 23rd with a time of 23:23.6, while Nate Holden clocked in at 23:59.1, good for 26th.
Evansville’s Riley Siltman cruised to a first-place finish, timing in at 17:27.9. The second-place time clocked in at 18:11.4.
After Walton’s 10th-place finish in the girls’ race, the Whippets were then paced by Lauren Buehler with a time of 27:16.1, which placed her 16th. Right behind was Gwen Truesdale, who came in 17th with a 27:19.7.
Also close behind was Olive Coburn, who finished 19th overall, clocking in at 27:56.4. Rounding out the Whitewater five was Danielle DePorter (28:51.4).
Team scores (boys): Evansville 31, Columbus 76, Whitewater 86, Edgerton 88, Clinton 102, McFarland 111.
Team scores (girls): Columbus 27, Evansville 62, Whitewater 76, Clinton 86, McFarland 88, Edgerton, inc.
Eagles take seconds
BRODHEAD — Jefferson’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished second at the Brodhead Invitational on Tuesday.
The Eagle boys scored 58 points. Mason Marin led Jefferson, finishing third in 17 minutes, 55 seconds. Colton Drew (seventh, 18:38), Taylor Phillips (16th, 19:59), Sawyer Thorp (17th, 20:17) and Colby Hielsberg (23rd, 20:44) also scored for the Eagles.
Jefferson’s girls scored 50 points. Makenzie Hottinger (fifth, 22:42), Nora Wichman (tenth, 24:05), Ahna Kammer (11th, 24:30), Megan Worzalla (14th, 25:04) and Lindsey Krause (15th, 26:04) scored for the Eagles.
“I was proud of both teams as they ran very strategically in the warmer weather,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “They were conservative in the first mile and then pushed the pace the next two miles. They did a great job staying in control and then moving up throughout the race.
“Makenzie had a breakthrough race leading our team for the first time this year. Nora also had an exceptional race finishing the last mile very strong. Colby really had a nice race and is working hard on closing the gap to his teammates.”
Team scores — boys: New Glarus 18, Jefferson 58, Turner 80, Brodhead-Juda 80
Team scores — girls: New Glarus 23, Jefferson 50, Brodhead-Juda 76, Turner 95
