CAMBRIDGE -- The Deerfield/Cambridge girls cross country team won the Cam-Rock Invitational at Cam Rock Park in Cambridge, while the boys team finished eighth on Thursday.

“We told them, if you run like the previous week, you have a chance to win,” said Deerfield/Cambridge cross country coach Matt Polzin. “Edgewood definitely pushed us a little more than we thought they would, but it was early in the season, and we didn’t know what they had.”

Junior Ella Arenz (27th, 23:02) and junior Mara Brown (28th, 23:17) also scored.

Team scores — girls: Deerfield/Cambridge 55, Edgewood 61, Milwaukee King 99, Clinton 100, Poynette 121, Madison La Follette 155, Pioneer/Westfield 166, East Troy 174, Rio/Fall River 226, Johnson Creek 259.

