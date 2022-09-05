Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emme Drobac (far right) and sophomore McKenna Michel (second from right) head to the front of the pack at the Cam-Rock Invitational on Thursday. Drobac finished second in a school-record time of 19 minutes, 10 seconds, while Michel ran fourth in 20:22.
Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emme Drobac (far right) and sophomore McKenna Michel (second from right) head to the front of the pack at the Cam-Rock Invitational on Thursday. Drobac finished second in a school-record time of 19 minutes, 10 seconds, while Michel ran fourth in 20:22.
CAMBRIDGE -- The Deerfield/Cambridge girls cross country team won the Cam-Rock Invitational at Cam Rock Park in Cambridge, while the boys team finished eighth on Thursday.
“We told them, if you run like the previous week, you have a chance to win,” said Deerfield/Cambridge cross country coach Matt Polzin. “Edgewood definitely pushed us a little more than we thought they would, but it was early in the season, and we didn’t know what they had.”
Freshman Emme Drobac led the co-op, breaking a school record with a time of 19 minutes, 10 seconds while finishing second overall. Also placing in the top ten were sophomore McKenna Michel (4th, 20:22) and freshman Arden Nickerson (6th, 21:04).
“Our strength is Emme, Arden and McKenna up front,” said Polzin. “When you put three in the top-six, that’s going to help.”
Junior Ella Arenz (27th, 23:02) and junior Mara Brown (28th, 23:17) also scored.
“Ella, Mara and Gillian (Thompson) were close enough to Edgewood’s pack to pull off the victory,” said Polzin. “As we start seeing some of the teams we have to beat later in the season, (we’ll want) to get a couple of girls up further in the pack.”
Senior Gabriela Lues of Madison La Follette won the girls race in 18:43.
For the boys, D/C junior Martin Kimmel ran third overall in a time of 16:46.
“One of his best characteristics through all three years of high school is he’s super steady,” said Polzin. “He came into this season in the best shape that he’s ever been in.”
Seniors Kalob Kimmel (25th, 18:19) and Kaleb Regoli (47th, 19:41), sophomore Carter Cole (77th, 22:23) and junior Perry Thompson (90th, 23:37) also scored.
Senior William Frohling of Shorewood won the boys race in 16:23.
Team scores — girls:Deerfield/Cambridge 55, Edgewood 61, Milwaukee King 99, Clinton 100, Poynette 121, Madison La Follette 155, Pioneer/Westfield 166, East Troy 174, Rio/Fall River 226, Johnson Creek 259.
Team scores — boys: Shorewood 47, Clinton 82, Edgewood 101, Milwaukee King 143, East Troy 186, Poynette 215, Pardeeville 224, Deerfield/Cambridge 238, Rio/Fall River 241, Big Foot 249, Edgerton 253, Pioneer/Westfield 263, Turner 280, Marshall 315, Johnson Creek 348.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.