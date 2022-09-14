Whitewater sophomore Jack Hefty competes in the boys race at the Dana Waddell Invitational in Cottage Grove on Tuesday. Hefty finished third in 17 minutes, 6.58 seconds for the Whippet boys, who placed third overall.
Whitewater junior Nate Holden competes in the boys race at the Dana Waddell Invitational in Cottage Grove on Tuesday. Holden finished 12th in 18 minutes, 11 seconds for the Whippet boys, who placed third.
COTTAGE GROVE — Freshman Emmerson Drobac won the girls cross country race in 19 minutes, 11 seconds to lead Deerfield/Cambridge to a second place finish at the Dana Waddell Invitational on Tuesday.
Sophomore McKenna Michel (fourth, 20:28), freshman Arden Nickerson (14th, 21:57) and juniors Ella Arenz (21st, 22:38) and Mara Brown (22nd, 22:43) also contributed to Deerfield/Cambridge’s runner-up score of 62 points.
The Lake Mills girls took seventh with 179 points. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (19th, 22:25), senior Jenna Hosey (34th, 23:19), freshman Asha Herald (39th, 23:36), senior Madison Hahn (43rd, 23:48) and junior Olivia Klubertanz (44th, 23:54) also scored for the L-Cats.
Whitewater’s girls were next with an eighth place total of 181 points. Freshman Mady Hefty (24th, 22:53), sophomore Nola Coburn (28th, 23:05), senior Caelyn Caputo (37th, 23:29), sophomore Athena Soto (42nd, 23:45) and junior Lauren Buehler (50th, 25:00) scored for the Whippets.
Whitewater’s boys finished third to lead area boys teams.
"The Whippets had a great day in Cottage Grove racing at the Marshall Invitational," Whitewater cross country coach Chad Carstens said. "Numerous runners ran personal bests for the season, showing a lot of grit out on the race course."
Sophomore Jack Hefty took third individually in 17:06.58 to lead the Whippets. Junior Nate Holden (12th, 18:11), senior CJ Tomomitsu (23rd, 18:43) and sophomores Miles Nickelsburg (29th, 19:08) and Xavier Zei (52nd, 20:41) rounded out the scoring five towards their 115 point total.
Lake Mills finished eighth in boys competition with a 145 score. Sophomore Braxton Walter (14th, 18:21), junior James Hafenstein (18th, 18:29), sophomore Max Kressner (32nd, 19:19), senior Landon Dierkes (38th, 19:49) and freshman Jack Vogel (48th, 20:21) scored for the L-Cats.
"Every athlete achieved their season-best time and most achieved the best time of their career," Lake Mills cross country coach Michael Roherty said. "Individual medals were earned by Braxton Walter, James Hafenstein and Savannah Overhouse.
"The team is building in the right direction. It's not perfect yet, but today was a huge building block for success. I am proud of this squad, and can't wait to watch them grow."
Deerfield/Cambridge’s boys scored 153 points and placed ninth. Junior Martin Kimmel finished second individually in 16:55. Junior Cody Curtis (10th, 18:05), seniors Kalob Kimmel (21st, 18:42) and Kaleb Regoli (54th, 20:49) and sophomore Carter Cole (72nd, 22:43) also scored.
Team scores — girls: New Glarus/Monticello 45, Deerfield/Cambridge 62, Westby 74, Darlington 76, Dodgeland 129, Wisconsin Dells 165, Lake Mills 179, Whitewater 181, East Troy 263, Waterloo 300
Team scores — boys: Wisconsin Dells 109, Darlington 115, Whitewater 115, Westby 127, New Glarus/Monticello 136, Pardeeville 137, Dodgeland 143, Lake Mills 145, Deerfield/Cambridge 153, East Troy 207, Waterloo 236
