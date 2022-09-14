COTTAGE GROVE — Freshman Emmerson Drobac won the girls cross country race in 19 minutes, 11 seconds to lead Deerfield/Cambridge to a second place finish at the Dana Waddell Invitational on Tuesday.

Sophomore McKenna Michel (fourth, 20:28), freshman Arden Nickerson (14th, 21:57) and juniors Ella Arenz (21st, 22:38) and Mara Brown (22nd, 22:43) also contributed to Deerfield/Cambridge’s runner-up score of 62 points.

