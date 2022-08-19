Jaylon Edmonson
Buy Now

UW-Whitewater’s Jaylon Edmonson is brought down by Carthage’s Jake Tomczak on the run at Perkins Stadium in this Sept. 4, 2021, file photo. Edmonson is the Warhawks’ leading returning rusher this season.

 Anthony Wahl

WHITEWATER -- The UW-Whitewater football team didn't have its first practice until August 11.

Head coach Kevin Bullis and his staff devised practice plans to be in gear when the players arrive.

Load comments