LA CROSSE — Jefferson athletes competing at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships medaled across the board.
“Our athletes stepped up big time,” Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. “Our motto this season was ‘Rise As One’ and that is exactly what our athletes did. Every athlete in every event we were in at the state meet got on the podium and came home with a medal.”
Junior Ayianna Johnson won the Division 2 state title in the girls discus on Saturday. Her throw of 146 feet, 7 inches was the farthest throw of all divisions.
“What was special about Ayianna’s championship is how she had to battle to win it,” Siegert said. “It took until her fifth throw to take the lead. She is a special athlete, but what we have seen grow is her mindset. She really is able to focus when in competition.”
Johnson began the day with an underwhelming throw of 102-0 and took some good-natured ribbing for it.
“I feel that,” Johnson said.
She quickly picked up her game with throws of 116-0 and 125-11 to get into the finals. She hit the winning throw on her second to last attempt. Her final throw of 142-0 would also have won the title. Freedom senior Megan Alexander was second with a 135-10.
Adams-Friendship senior Audra Gallick led off the finals with a 132-7. Johnson took control from there.
“I hit it the second to last one,” Johnson said. “When she threw 132, I was like, time to turn it up.”
Johnson entered the season with a state discus title in mind.
“The first meet of the season, I was like, I got third last year, that was OK, but I was going to get first and I did,” Johnson said. “And next year, I will get first, too, and it’s exciting.”
Jefferson throwing coach Nick Skretta happens to be Johnson’s uncle. He famously doesn’t hand out perks easily. Throwers have to reach high thresholds in order for him to allow them to sit on the chalk bucket.
“I think I earned bucket privileges, maybe even a few tears,” Johnson said. “I was like, WOW.”
On Friday, Johnson earned a sixth place medal in the shot put with a throw of 38-10 3/4. She hit that in her first attempt in flight competition.
“There was two other girls (from the Madison Throwers Club I am in, who made the top eight),” Johnson said. “It was a great feeling. We work really hard. We had a great practice on Sunday.”
Johnson now has four state medals for her career. She placed third in the discus and sixth in the triple jump as a sophomore.
“It feels really good, exciting to be back,” Johnson said. “Not really a lot of stress. I put all the work in, so now it’s just time to enjoy it and get it done.”
Senior Nicholas Hottinger concluded an epic senior season with two second place medals in the Division 2 boys hurdle events.
He placed second in the 110 high hurdle finals in 15.25 seconds after putting down a 15.11 time in the trials on Friday. Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth repeated as state champion with a 14.90.
The same story played out in the 300 hurdles. This time, Hottinger ran the third fastest trials time at 40.13, then moved up to second place in the finals with a 40.21. Heyroth also repeated as champion in this event with a winning time of 39.54.
“Every single year, he’s always been getting firsts and stuff,” Hottinger said of Heyroth. “He’s the top guy. You want to get in front of him, but it’s hard. I am happy with my time. I wanted to get into the 39s, but I can’t be sad with getting second with that time.
“I was looking back at my freshman year, I was running 20s in the 110s and 47s in the 300s. To improve that much is crazy.”
Hurdles coach Sam Skretta had mentored numerous Jefferson boys and girls to the awards podium over the last decade. Hottinger certainly appreciated her guidance.
“Working with her is great,” Hottinger said. “She always has great warm-up stretches. She knows what I need to do and she understands everything. She’s been a great coach. Getting my technique down and (improving) my speed through the start has really helped this year. I didn’t always have good competition to run against, but I got to run against (Lake Mills senior Kyle Popowski at regionals, sectionals and state), which was nice.”
Siegert praised Hottinger’s late blooming progression.
“Nick worked so hard to become a great hurdler,” Siegert said. “When he was a freshman he was running the 110 hurdles in over 20 seconds and now as a senior, competing in his first ever state meet, he is a state runner up with a personal best of 15.00. That is an incredible journey that our program will use as an example of being patient and trusting the process. Good things come to those who wait and Nick is proof.”
Senior Brady Gotto, who played such a pivotal role in Jefferson’s co-state championship with Lodi last year, closed out his decorated career with two more sprint medals.
Gotto earned the sixth seed with a time off 11.0 in Friday’s 100 meter dash trials, then ran an 11.23 in the finals on Saturday to place fourth.
In the 200, Gotto ran a trials time of 22.15 and was seeded third entering the finals, where he ran a 22.39 to place fourth.
“I hit the times I wanted to (on Friday),” Gotto said. “I broke the school record in the 200 earlier, and I broke it again yesterday.
“The 100 was where I wanted to be, good enough to make finals. Today, I just had the goal in mind, podium, podium, podium. I just wanted to make a bang going out my senior year and I think I did just that.”
Gotto will continue his track and field career at UW-Milwaukee next year. He credits Jefferson’s program for building him up.
“I’ve had great coaches since freshman year, great mentors every single year,” Gotto said. “We didn’t take as many people to state this year as we wanted, but we did our best and had some good outcomes. I am going to miss the program. I am going to miss the school. It’s definitely going to be hard to let go, but I think they really prepared me for the future.”
Siegert enjoyed coaching Gotto as well. He was part of the state champion 1,600 meter relay team from a year ago, which holds a school record which should stand for a long time.
“Brady improved on his own school record on Friday by running 22.15,” Siegert said. “His previous record of 22.23 was ran last week. It is always great to run your fastest time when you get to state. Brady is such a competitor in everything he does. During his track career, he has competed in many races at the state level, including 100, 200, 4x200 relay, and the 4x400 meter relay. He helped our team win a state title in 2021. He is a very special athlete.
“This is a bittersweet ending to our season. Nick and Brady, both seniors, will be missed for many reasons, but none as important as their leadership to our program. We had an amazing two days at our state championship meet, coming home with a state champion in the discus.”
