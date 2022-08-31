JEFFERSON — Doug Messmann has been named head coach of Jefferson’s varsity softball team.
Many new coaches inherit programs in need of a rebuild in some way, shape or form. That will not be necessary here.
The Eagles have been to state each of the past two seasons, posting a combined record of 52-4 in that span while coming within a whisker of a WIAA Division 2 state championship in June.
“Mark Peterson got Jefferson softball back on the map,” Messmann said. “The program has been there before and had been successful way back when. Mark brought it back in. I’d like to continue that.”
Messmann, who has coached with the Johnson Creek Yellow Jackets club team for six years and helped with his daughters’ teams for the past decade, is excited and grateful for the opportunity.
“I’m extremely excited, proud and honored to be part of the family,” Messmann said. “I’m looking forward to it and happy to be able to take over with Mark stepping down to become the new athletic director.
“I’m thankful to Jefferson High School for giving me the opportunity. We have four assistant coaches coming back for next year. We look forward to a great season and hope everyone gets out there to enjoy it with us.”
Peterson was 75-8 in his three seasons. Messmann inherits a group that’s loaded with young talent. Jefferson had four freshmen (Aeryn Messmann, Breleigh Mengel, Hildie Dempsey and Ashlyn Enke) plus sophomore Lily Fairfield receive either first or second team all-league honors in the Rock Valley this spring.
“It helps walking into something with all the success Jefferson softball has had,” Messmann said. “Losing Aidyn Messmann, Savannah Serdynski, Julia Ball and Abby Helmink, there’s big shoes to fill. With the current team and incoming freshmen, we should be able to pick up where we left off.”
High-quality youth and junior varsity programs are the roots for the varsity team. Messmann plans to ensure these levels remain energized.
“Getting down in the youth program to make sure they are having fun while learning a lot too will be important,” Messmann said. “I want to help out the coaches and parents plus get them educated more about what I’m looking for as a high school coach. When it comes to the JV level, we want to get them ready to step in for varsity when it’s their turn.”
Messmann will forever cherish the memories from last season’s team, when as an assistant coach he got to watch daughters Aidyn, now a freshman playing for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and Aeryn, the team’s lights-out pitcher, compete at the highest level while doing so as battery-mates.
The future is bright for Jefferson’s softball program and Messmann looks forward to continuing his involvement with the sport, which has been virtually nonstop between his two daughters’ teams for the last decade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.