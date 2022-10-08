DEERFIELD — Junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow and junior running back Silas Hartz combined for six rushing touchdowns in Johnson Creek’s 47-31 Trailways Conference football win over Deerfield on Friday.
Johnson Creek (5-4, 4-2 in conference) rolled up 442 yards of offense, including 392 on the ground, and never trailed. The Bluejays became playoff eligible once again with the victory.
“We're in,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. "One of our goals was attained tonight. I give our kids so much credit. We’ve gone through so much adversity, but the ship never sank. We’re starting to get healthy and things are starting to click on both sides of the ball.”
The Bluejays struck first when Hartz scored from 41 yards out with 5 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter.
Deerfield (4-4, 2-4) tied the game at 6-6 with 7:33 left in the half. Quarterback Tommy Lees threw a 48-yard TD pass to Wyatt Brattlie.
Johnson Creek closed the half with two rushing scores. Hartz went in from 9 yards out and Bredlow followed that up with a 50-yard TD run. Deerfield spent the rest of the game chasing points and never got closer than 13 in the second half.
Bredlow ran it 20 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns, and threw an 11-yard TD pass to sophomore running back Dugg Hartwig. Bredlow and Hartwig also connected on a two-point conversion pass. Hartz finished with 18 carries for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
Lees led the Demons, completing 12-of-26 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 152 yards and a score.
"They scored a couple late,” Wagner said. “I thought our kids energy wise came out of the chutes really well.
You practice like you play, and our good practices set the tone. Our offensive line did an outstanding job with nearly 400 yards rushing."
On defense, Bredlow picked off Lees twice and added five total tackles. Hartz led the Bluejays in total tackles with six. Tanner Herman was 3-for-4 on extra points, caught one pass for 39 yards and made four tackles on defense. Ian Heald also had four tackles.
“Defensively, we gave up a couple big plays, but overall, we bent but we didn’t break,” Wagner said.
Johnson Creek hosts Pardeeville for homecoming to close out the regular season next Friday. The Bulldogs enter the game 2-7 and 2-4 in conference. Quarterback Logan Young (479 yards passing), running backs Ashton Whitehorse (519 rushing) and Brad Jacobson (341 rushing) and Jamison Wickerson (275) are the featured skill players.
“It’s our homecoming and Senior Night,” Wagner said. “Hopefully, we can end it off on a three-game winning streak."
JOHNSON CREEK 47, DEERFIELD 31
Johnson Creek 6 12 8 21 — 47
Deerfield 0 6 7 18 — 31
First Quarter
JC — Hartz 41 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
D — Brattlie 48 pass from Lees (kick failed)
JC — Hartz 9 run (run failed)
JC — Bredlow 50 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
JC — Hartz 19 run (Hartwig run)
D — Betthauser 1 run (Hanson kick)
Fourth Quarter
JC — Hartz 63 run (Herman kick)
D — Lees 80 run (kick failed)
JC — Bredlow 55 run (Herman kick)
D — Betthauser 17 pass from Lees (run failed)
JC — Hartwig 11 pass from Bredlow (Herman kick)
D — Betthauser 29 pass from Lees (pass failed)
Team statistics — First downs, JC 15, D 16. Total offense: JC 442, D 291. Rushing: JC 39-392, D 23-193. Passing: JC 50, D 198 Fumbles-lost JC 0-0, D 1-1. Penalties: JC 8-60, D 5-40
Individual statistics — Rushing: JC Bredlow 20-217, Hartz 18-178. D Lees 12-152. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — JC Bredlow 2-10-1, D Lees 12-26-2. Receiving: JC Herman 1-39, Hartwig 1-11. D Drobac 4-62, Betthauser 5-61, Brattlie 1-48, Key 1-25
