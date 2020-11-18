Having the conference’s best quarterback and offensive lineman is a good place to start for an offense.
That’s exactly what the Cambridge football team has as seniors Ezra Stein and Ryan Lund were both named to the Eastern Suburban Conference’s first-team offense.
Stein passed for 609 yards to go along with four passing touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also was an effective runner at quarterback, rushing for 443 yards and a team-best 11 touchdowns on the ground.
For the second straight season, Lund was named Offensive Lineman of the Year, helping the Blue Jays to a 6-2 record in the shortened season. Palmyra-Eagle seniors Aiden Calderon and Casey Webber joined the Cambridge duo on the first team.
Calderon — a tight end and all-state basketball player — led the Panthers in catches (21) and receiving yards (252). Webber started all eight games for the 2-6 Panthers.
Marshall’s Bryce Frank was selected as Offensive Player of the Year.
Stein, Lund and Calderon also made appearances on the conference’s first-team defense. Stein led the Blue Jays in solo tackles with 39 at the inside linebacker position. Lund racked up 31 tackles and five tackles for loss playing on the Cambridge defensive line. Stein also was named as the conference’s first-team kicker.
As a defensive end, Calderon collected 71 total tackles, recovered a fumble and picked off one pass. Calderon also was selected as the conference’s first-team punter. Panther senior Ryan Carpenter joined Calderon on the defense’s first team. Carpenter led Palmyra-Eagle in total tackles with 89 and forced a fumble to go along with an interception.
Marshall’s Kelby Petersen was named Defensive Lineman of the Year, as well as Defensive Player of the Year.
Cambridge junior running back Trey Colts and Palmyra-Eagle senior running back Levi Musselman were both selected to the conference’s second-team offense.
Colts was the workhorse for the Blue Jays this season, carrying the ball 117 times for 654 yards. He scored seven times on the ground and led the team in receiving yards and catches with 193 and 12, respectively.
Musselman impressed for the Panthers with 128 carries and 828 yards. He found the end zone eight times on the ground, averaging 103.5 yards per game rushing.
Cambridge junior Eli Stein also made the conference’s second team on offense at tight end. Stein hauled in 168 yards on the year.
Colts and Eli Stein were both second-team selections on defense. Colts recorded 48 total tackles at inside linebacker, while Stein had 28 at outside linebacker.
Webber (defensive lineman) and Palmyra-Eagle senior Tony Jrolf (outside linebacker) also both made the the second-team defense cut.
Honorable mention selections included Cambridge senior Jacob Moody (inside linebacker) and Palmyra-Eagle seniors Jonny Deuster (inside linebacker) and Eric Brahm.
Marshall’s Matt Kleinheinz earned the Coach of the Year award.
2020 EASTERN SUBURBAN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
1ST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 200 Sr., RB Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr., RB Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6-0 185 Jr., WR Cole Denniston Marshall 5-11 160 Jr., WR Canon Siedschlag Marshall 6-2 175 Jr., TE/FB Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle 6-4 240 Sr., OL Ryan Lund Cambridge 6-4 300 Sr., OL Kelby Petersen Marshall 6-4 245 Sr., OL Maximos Besl Waterloo 6-3 235 Jr., OL Casey Webber Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 215 Sr., OL Devin Brooks Markesan 5-11 160 Jr., FL Caleb Jahnke Markesan 5-10 170 Jr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Ryan Lund — Cambridge
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bryce Frank — Marshall
1ST TEAM DEFENSE
DB Cole Denniston Marshall 5-11 160 Jr., DB James Triggs Markesan 5-10 170 Sr., DB Craig Ward Marshall 6-2 170 Jr., ILB Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 200 Sr., ILB Erik Ayala Marshall 6-0195 So., OLB Blaze Grams Markesan 5-9 145 Sr., OLB Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6-0 185 Jr., DL Kelby Petersen Marshall 6-4 245 Sr., DL Ryan Lund Cambridge 6-4 300 Sr., DE Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle 6-4 240 Sr., DE Luke Fiedorowicz Waterloo 6-1 195 Jr., FL Ryan Carpenter Palmyra-Eagle 6-3 200 Sr., SP Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr., K Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 200 Sr., P Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle 6-4 240 Sr.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Kelby Petersen — Marshall
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kelby Petersen — Marshall
2ND TEAM OFFENSE
QB Craig Ward Marshall 6-2 170 Jr., RB Trey Colts Cambridge 5-8 150 Jr., RB Levi Musselman Palmyra-Eagle 5-9 145 Sr., TE/FB Eli Stein Cambridge 6-3 190 Jr., OL John Appenfeldt Dodgeland 6-4 260 Jr., OL Tucker Tesdal Cambridge 6-0 200 Jr. OL Ben Palen Pardeeville 6-0 215 Jr., OL Reynol Limon Waterloo 5-10 195 Sr., OL Ty Westbury Pardeeville 5-9 155 Sr.
2ND TEAM DEFENSE
DB Tyler Schommer Pardeeville 6-0 165 Sr., DB Canon Siedschlag Marshall 6-2 175 Jr., DB Caden Brugger Dodgeland 5-10 145 Jr., ILB Trey Colts Cambridge 5-8 150 Jr., LB Jodi Aguero Waterloo 5-6 170 Sr., OLB Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr., OLB Eli Stein Cambridge 6-3 190 Jr., OLB Tony Jrolf Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 200 Sr., DL Casey Webber Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 215 Sr., DL Davonte Holmes Marshall 6-0 220 Sr., DE Brock Straks Markesan 6-0 160 Jr., DE John Appenfeldt Dodgeland 6-4 260 Jr., FL Caleb Jahnke Markesan 5-10 170 Jr., SP Eli Stein Cambridge 6-3 190 Jr., P Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6-0 185 Jr., K Andrew Benzing Dodgeland 6-4 165 Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
QB Peter Freye Pardeeville 5-10 175 Sr., QB Blake Huebner Waterloo 6-1 165 Sr., QB Ryan Mast Markesan 5-7 155 So., RB Devin Seth Pardeeville 5-11 175 Jr., DB Jackson Christenson Waterloo 5-10 155 Sr., DB Caleb Stoll Markesan 5-10 150 So., ILB Jacob Moody Cambridge 5-9 170 Sr., ILB Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6-2 200 Jr., OLB Jace Christopherson Dodgeland 5-5 150 Jr., ILB Maximos Besl Waterloo 6-3 235 Jr., ILB Jonny Deuster Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 240 Sr., ILB Louie White Dodgeland 5-11 225 Jr., SP Eric Brahm Palmyra-Eagle 6-5 190 Sr., P Andrew Benzing Dodgeland 6-4 165 Sr., P Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6-2 200 Jr., P Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr., K Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr.
ESC COACH OF THE YEAR
Matt Kleinheinz — Marshall
