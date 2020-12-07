The holiday season is the time to be thankful.
The Kammers certainly know.
In September, Natalie Kammer — a Fort Atkinson High School junior — was diagnosed with Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH). The rare condition refers to high blood pressure in the lungs’ arteries. It is caused by blood clots and related scarring.
A surgery date in October was set in San Diego, California.
The Kammers — which also includes mom Holli, dad Brian and brother Jack — were planning on flying commercial to the surgery, but a decline in Natalie’s health before the scheduled flight forced the family to be flown out of Madison to California on a medical jet.
Once in California, Kammer was sent to the adult ICU (intensive care unit). She had to undergo multiple tests before she could have her scheduled surgery. Any new blood clots meant the surgery would have to be delayed.
But Kammer’s tests came back clean.
And on Oct. 12, Natalie Kammer underwent surgery, which was a 12-hour process, according to the standout Blackhawk golfer.
“This whole time they’re turning off blood flow to the rest of the body,” Holli Kammer said.
“It’s like dying,” Natalie Kammer added.
The surgery was a success and the most recent update from doctors was that post-surgery tests showed Kammer’s right-side heart was improving.
It’s one of the things the Kammers have to be thankful for.
Natalie Kammer’s aunt, Vanessa Noll, set up a GoFundMe page following Natalie’s diagnosis to help cover the expenses from the flights and surgery.
It was there on that GoFundMe page that sparked an outpouring of support, from donations to encouraging words in the comment section.
“It’s so incredible. I never would of thought so many people would be so willing to give so much love and support,” Natalie Kammer said. “It just means the world to us.”
And it wasn’t just the local community that Kammer touched her story with.
The DeForest High School girls golf team — who Fort Atkinson played in a dual during regular the season — raised money and donated it to the Kammers to help pay for the trip to California. On the same day of Kammer’s surgery, the Division 1 state girls golf tournament kicked off in Kohler. The Kettle Moraine girls golf team put ‘Let’s Rally For Natty’ ribbons on its golf bags.
“Fort Atkinson junior golfer Natalie Kammer would have loved to have played in the miserable conditions at state,” read a tweet from the Kettle Moraine girls golf team’s Twitter page. “Natalie spent 10 hours in life-threatening surgery today to correct a rare condition called CTEPH. She is doing well. Keep Natalie in your thoughts.”
The tweet was right, Kammer would have loved a chance to play at the WIAA state tournament.
Even with her diagnosis, on the last day of September Kammer got the chance to play at Fort Atkinson’s Division 1 regional at Naga-Waukee War Memorial Golf Course in Pewaukee.
Like the eventual state tournament, conditions were bad in Pewaukee. Kammer ended her regional after four holes.
“I was super excited I was able to play,” she said. “I was so disappointed it was such crappy weather. I couldn’t keep myself warm enough to be healthy enough to play.
“I was just so thankful they were able to make it work and I was able to try.”
Holli was there, driving the cart with the oxygen tank for her daughter on the wet and cloudy day.
“We wheeled that (oxygen) around,” Holli Kammer said. “The weather was so bad and she was unable to keep her body temperature up because she was working so hard to breathe that we had to, unfortunately, throw in the towel.”
But the silver lining is that Kammer recently found out that she does not need the oxygen tank with walking or activity.
“April is when six months will be and that is when I should be fully healed,” Natalie Kammer said. “Hopefully by April I will be rocking and rolling again.”
It should be plenty of time for Kammer to get out on the golf course and find her form before her senior season.
And of course, the Kammers will be thankful if Natalie gets that opportunity.
“The outpouring was just amazing,” said an emotional Holli Kammer. “Just absolutely amazing. She definitely has touched a lot of people’s lives.”
