MUKWONAGO — Fort Atkinson advanced five wrestlers to sectionals and finished third overall at a WIAA Division 1 wrestling regional Saturday afternoon at Mukwonago High School.
The Blackhawks had three regional champions on the day — Eli Koehler at 182 pounds, Jacob Horvatin at 220 pounds and Dorian Burhans at 285 pounds.
It was the first time since 1991 Fort Atkinson crowned three regional champions.
“We would have liked to send more, but at the same time we’re sending five and have three regional championships in maybe the deepest regional in Southern Wisconsin,” Fort Atkinson head coach Ryan Gerber said.
Aiden Worden (152) and Thomas Witkins (195) both advanced to sectionals via second-place finishes.
Host Mukwonago — the Division 1 state runner-ups the last two seasons in the team tournament— won the regional title with 291 points. Milton — who sent four wrestlers to the state tournament last season — was the runner-up with 195 points. Fort Atkinson came in third with 154 points.
In the 152-pound title bout, it was Milton’s Aeoden Sinclair overpowering Worden with a fall 1 minute, 9 seconds into the final. Worden advanced to the sectional without needing a second-place wrestleback.
“It was a really tough draw in the finals,” Gerber said. “That Sinclair from Milton is a really tough kid. We didn’t see him this year, but certainty when you’re 10 minutes away from Milton you know what’s in the other room.”
Koehler helped the Blackhawks turn the tables on their Badger South rivals as the 182-pounder won the championship match with a second-period pin against Milton’s Quinn Williams.
“Eli is wrestling as well as anybody right now,” Gerber said. “As a senior you hope this time of the year they do.
“The biggest thing he is wrestling with right now is a lot of poise.”
The win moved Koehler to 9-0 overall on the season.
In the next final at 195 pounds, Mukwonago’s Jacob McGillivray gave Witkins his first defeat of the season with an 11-6 decision. Like Worden, Witkins did not need a second-place wrestleback to advance to sectionals.
“When you make mistakes at this point in the season, those mistakes a lot of time are really tough to come back from,” Gerber said.
Witkins trailed 5-0 after the end of the first period, but went on the offensive starting in the second.
“Thomas comes out and starts opening up the offense,” Gerber said. “He started to light him up.”
Witkins trimmed the deficit down in the second with three straight takedowns — dominating on his feet — but never got the lead.
Horvatin joined Koehler in the 9-0 club when he won the regional title at 220 pounds with a first-period pin (1:55) against Janesville Craig’s Braeden Hopkins.
“Jacob is on a mission,” Gerber said. “The way last year ended where he was actually winning in the semifinals (sectionals) to the eventual champion, but was caught out of position and put on his back. The kid he should have beaten ended up placing at the state tournament. That I think has really motivated him.”
The regional ended with one of the best finals and a Blackhawk win.
At 285 pounds, Burhans (8-0) topped Janesville Craig’s Brady Schenk with a 2-1 decision.
“Dorian wrestled a 1-0 match in the semifinals and 2-1 in the finals so I had to take some Tums in between. That was hard to coach,” Gerber said with a chuckle. “Here’s what Dorian is doing — and it should not be overshadowed — he’s giving up a ton of weight and size.”
Burhans was outweighed by more than 50 pounds in each of his final two matches.
“You think, how can he be successful in that area? He’s wrestling incredibly smart, and tactical is the word I would use,” Gerber said. “He understands what he can and cannot do.
“He’s another one wrestling with a lot of poise.”
Fort Atkinson’s five wrestlers will be back in Mukwonago for a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Saturday.
Team scores: Mukwonago 291, Milton 195, Fort Atkinson 154, Janesville Craig 126.5, Elkhorn 112, Janesville Parker 95.5, Kettle Moraine 95.
