MUKWONAGO — Fort Atkinson head coach Ryan Gerber called Jacob Horvatin a man mission after the Blackhawks' regional.
Saturday, it was mission complete.
The Blackhawk senior qualified for his first-ever WIAA Division 1 state tournament after the 220-pounder finished second at a WIAA Division 1 sectional Saturday at Mukwonago.
Stoughton senior Brooks Empey defeated Pewaukee junior John Mohr in the finals, which sent Mohr to face-off with Horvatin in the second-place bout.
With a state-tournament berth on the line, Horvatin earned a 6-5 decision over Mohr.
Horvatin won his first match of the sectional with a third-period pin, but fell to Empey — the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Wisconsin at 220 pounds— in his next bout.
Horvatin pinned his next two opponents to reach Mohr.
It's been a redemption run for Horvatin — who lost last year in a sectional semifinal in which he was winning. The senior moved to 13-1 on the season with the victory.
Unfortunately for Fort Atkinson, Horvatin would be the only wrestler out of the five that advanced to sectionals that would qualify for the state tournament.
Senior Thomas Witkins — a member of the 100-win club — was denied a third-straight trip to the state meet on Saturday.
Witkins — who finished second at regionals — opened up his sectional with an 8-6 sudden victory loss to Stoughton's Rudy Detweiler. The Viking senior is the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 195 pounds in the state.
Fourth-ranked Witkins then topped Mukwonago's Jacob McGillivray — who he lost to in the regional final — with a 1-0 decision. Still working his way through the loser's bracket, Witkins fell to Reedsburg senior Nate Schreiner 6-3 in his next bout to end his season.
Fort Atkinson senior Eli Koehler started off his sectional with a sub-minute fall win, but was pinned in his next match. Koehler then earned a 4-3 decision over Milton's Quinn Williams, but lost to Oconomowoc senior Lincoln Willett in a 10-1 major decision to end his postseason run.
At 285 pounds, senior Dorian Burhans won his first match of the sectional, but lost in back-to-back decisions in his next two.
Sophomore Aiden Worden lost his opening-round match and forfeited his first bout in the loser's bracket.
Stoughton finished first with 190.5 points, while Waunakee took second with 122. Fort Atkinson placed seventh with 52 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.