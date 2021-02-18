PRAIRIE DU SAC — Third time was not the charm.
The Eagles headed into their playoff matchup with McFarland with a 19-2 record. The two losses came at the hands of the Spartans during the regular season. Unfortunately, for Jefferson, they moved to 19-3 after their third meeting on Thursday.
The Jefferson girls basketball team was eliminated by McFarland, 45-33, on Thursday night in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Sauk Prairie High School.
“I think their length and athleticism makes them a tough matchup,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “Even their secondary kids have length. They got second chances and that hurt us a little bit.”
The victory puts the Spartans one victory from advancing to the state tournament next weekend in La Crosse.
McFarland led 25-22 at the half behind the scoring of 6-foot-2 senior Katie Hildebrandt and 5-foot-11 freshman Teagan Mallegni. The two combined for 18 points but Jefferson was still within striking distance to start the second half.
“I thought our plan worked early,” Peterson said. “We were patient on offense, shortened game. I thought we played well.”
However the Eagles shooting went cold as their first points came off a 3 by senior Ainsley Howard with 13:30 remaining in regulation.
Meanwhile a 3-point shot by Lindsey Lonigro gave McFarland a 38-25 lead with 10:14 to go. Jefferson added two free throws to cut the lead to 11 but a 7-0 run by the Spartans gave them a 45-27 advantage with 5:51 to play.
There was a lot of basketball left to play and McFarland didn’t score a point the rest of the way. But Jefferson scored only six more points to close out.
“We gave them a couple open looks but I think we made them uncomfortable,” Peterson said. “We did a good job in our zone. Unfortunately we got cold on offense.”
Howard led the Eagles with 10 points and Aidyn Messman scored nine. McFarland was led by Mallegni with 18 points and Hildebrandt scored 13.
Mark Peterson said his team’s only losses came against McFarland this season but he prefers to look at the 19 wins the Eagles accomplished.
“I thought this group of kids had a really awesome season,” he said. “We won a regional title. Those are the things I will remember."
McFARLAND 45, JEFFERSON 33
Jefferson 22 11 — 33
McFarland 25 20 — 45
JEFFERSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 1 0-0 2, Messmann 3 2-4 9, Howard 2 4-6 10, S. Peterson 0 1-2 1, Dearborn 1 0-1 3, Helmink 0 1-3 1, Johnson 2 0-0 4, J. Peterson 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 9-19 33.
McFARLAND — Fortune 1 0-0 2, Butler 1 0-2 3, Kirch 1 0-0 2, Lonirgro 2 1-2 6, Hildebrandt 6 1-1 13, Mallegni 6 6-8 18. Totals 17 8-14 45.
3-pointers: J 4 (Messmann, Howard 2, Dearborn), MF 3 (Butler, Lonigro, Mallegni). Total fouls: J 11, MF 18.
