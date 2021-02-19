WHITEFISH BAY — Whitewater senior Jenna Caldwell capped off her career with a 17th-place finish in the all-around at a WIAA Division 2 gymnastics sectional Friday at Whitefish Bay High School.

Caldwell collected 30.75 points in the all-around competition, highest of any local gymnast. The Whippet senior helped Whitewater to an eighth-place finish at the sectional, while Jefferson/Cambridge took ninth overall.

Host Whitefish Bay won the sectional title with 144.725 points. Whitewater and Jefferson recorded 112.225 and 111.6 points at the 10-team sectional, respectively. 

Sophomore Halee Peters was not far behind Caldwell in the all-around, taking 20th with a score of 29.975. Jefferson junior Eden Harstford and sophomore Alex Ostopowicz placed 22nd and 25th in the all-around, respectively. 

Eagle freshman Summer Huebel had the area's best finish in any event, taking 15th overall on balance beam with a score of 8.55. Peters finished 24th on the floor exercise with a 7.8. 

Caldwell finished 20th on the uneven bars (7.55) and tied Harstford on the vault with an 8. 

