WAUKESHA — A perfect three for three.
The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team broke school records in all three of the events the EagleJays competed in at the WIAA Division 2 state boys swim meet Friday at Waukesha South High School.
The record-breaking performances helped the co-op to an 18th-place finish at the team's first state meet in 12 seasons.
Senior Stone Farruggio, juniors Trevor Leto, Patrick Rogers and Sawyer Thorp helped the EagleJays to three top-14 finishes as Jefferson/Cambridge collected 22 points.
Cedarburg ran away with the Division 2 title with 309 points. Whitewater placed 24th overall as senior Devin Bazeley — the lone representative for the team — earned two top-11 finishes.
Jefferson/Cambridge's standout relay group started out the state meet by placing 13th in the 200-yard medley relay. Farruggio, Leto, Rogers and Thorp combined for the school record time of 1 minute, 44.53 seconds.
Another school record was set in the 200-yard freestyle relay as the EagleJays came in 14th place with a time of 1:33.31.
The group made it a perfect three for three for program records in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Jefferson/Cambridge clocked in with a time of 3:25.92. in the event. The EagleJays seed time in the 400 freestyle was set at 3:31.21.
Bazeley's best finish of the state meet came in the 100-yard butterfly. The Whippet senior placed 10th as he touched the final wall at 55.88.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Bazeley earned 11th overall with a time of 1:50.84. Bazeley beat his seed time in both events.
