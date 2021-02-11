Carter Friend once again has nothing to lose.
Last year as a sophomore Friend advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state meet at 152 pounds. In his first-ever state meet, the now Whitewater junior started off by facing the No. 3-ranked wrestler in his weight class. Friend lost, and it would be the only match he would get at the state tournament.
This season Friend faces off with Kewaskum’s Braeden Scoles — the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 160 pounds — Saturday at the WIAA Division 2 state meet. Last year as a freshman Scoles won the D2 state title at 145 pounds.
“I feel like I still have that (nothing-to-lose mentality),” Friend said. “I mean you’re already here (state). All these guys are good. You know you’re good. I still got nothing to lose but you want to go out there, wrestle your heart out and try to get somewhere.
“Obviously he’s (Scoles) a good wrestler, but I got nothing to lose against him. I know he’s a good wrestler and it will be a tough match, but I still want to try to win that match and go for a state title.”
Friend — who is ranked No. 8 in the state at 160 pounds — battled to reach his second-state tournament. He trailed 4-2 against Virouqa senior Aaron Dobbs in the second-place match at Whitewater’s sectional at Evansville last Saturday. With only two qualifiers coming out of each weight group in Division 3 this year instead of the regular three — it was a do-or-die match.
“Third period rolled around and I figured I needed to do something or I wasn’t going to be able to go to state again,” Friend said.
Friend got some momentum and eventually took the lead. With 17 seconds left, the match was tied 8-8.
“I was on bottom and I had to get out,” Friend said. “I got out.
“I was really excited. Glad to be going back to state.”
Being able to go back to the state meet versus going for the first time could make a difference for the junior.
“I feel like I have more familiarity,” Friend said. “Last state meet I feel like I wasn’t really ready to go out there and wrestle. I was just happy with being there. Now I got bigger plans. I want to try and get up on that podium.”
Friend is familiar with the big stage. Growing up the Whippet junior made the trip to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison for the youth state championships six times and won a title once. Last season the state meet was held at the Kohl Center in Madison, but this year will take place at Adams-Friendship High School on Saturday.
“There’s a difference” Friend said. “It won’t be as intimidating, but I feel like it won’t be as cool obviously.”
Not much seems to intimidate the man with nothing to lose.
