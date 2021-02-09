PALMYRA — Senior guard Ally Fredrick scored 12 points to lead third-seeded Palmyra-Eagle to a 66-32 win over sixth-seeded Johnson Creek in a Division 4 girls basketball quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Fredrick scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half while senior forward/center Josie Kysely added eight of her 10 points to lead the Panthers to a 41-11 halftime lead.
Sophomore forward Molly Nettesheim added 10 points for Palmyra-Eagle (9-6). The Panthers will travel to take on second-seeded Wisconsin Heights on Friday at 7 p.m.
Sophomore guard Brittany Rue scored a game-high 15 points for Johnson Creek (3-17).
PALMYRA-EAGLE 66, JOHNSON CREEK 32
Johnson Creek 11 21 — 32
Palmyra-Eagle 41 25 — 66
JOHNSON CREEK (fg ft-fta pts) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2, Budig 1 0-0 2, Swanson 2 3-6 7, Sadowski 2 0-0 4, Rue 5 4-7 15, Walk 1 0-0 2 Totals 12 7-13 32.
PALMYRA-EAGLE — Fredrick 6 0-0 12, Czeshinski 3 2-2 9, Calderon 3 2-5 9, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Koutsky 4 0-0 8, Kysely 5 0-0 10, Cowsend 2 0-0 4, Ma. Nettesheim 2 0-0 4, Mo. Nettesheim 4 1-2 10 Totals 29 5-9 66
Three-point goals: JC (Rue 1), PE (Czeshinski 1, Calderon 1, Mo. Nettesheim 1). Total fouls: JC 9, PE 14.
